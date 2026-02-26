The UFC is pulling out all the stops for its historic event on the South Lawn of the White House, and the price tag to match is staggering.

According to a report from Puck News, the promotion could spend “as much as $60 million” to produce the once-in-a-lifetime card, which is being staged as part of President Donald Trump's America 250 celebration. For context, that figure would dwarf the cost of UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which the company previously cited as one of its most expensive productions at over $20 million.

The UFC is reportedly dropping $60 million on the White House event 😱 They spent around $20 million on the Las Vegas Sphere in 2024 (via @PuckNews) pic.twitter.com/gxzbxuZsvE — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 24, 2026

UFC CEO Dana White had already telegraphed that this event would shatter spending records, and these latest figures confirm it. It remains unclear whether the reported $60 million includes fighter salaries, which could push the total even higher.

A Logistical Beast Unlike Any Other

Staging a world-class combat sports event at one of the most secure locations on the planet is no easy feat. The UFC will construct a full octagon on the South Lawn, complete with bleachers and seating for approximately 5,000 fans in attendance — a relatively intimate crowd by UFC standards. Space and structural concerns related to the extensive tunnel and bunker network beneath the South Lawn have limited how many spectators can be accommodated on-site.

Dana White talks about the UFC White House event: “One side of the backdrop will be the White House, and the other side will be the Washington Monument. It's so unique, so badass… I don't think we'll sell tickets to that event. It'll all be comp tickets.” 🎥 @fullsendpodcast… pic.twitter.com/vYoW5sWs2A — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 10, 2025

Around 1,000 seats are reportedly being reserved for members of the U.S. military, and all attendees — whether invited or ticketed through the UFC — will be required to undergo extensive security clearances before setting foot on the property.

White previously noted that simply replacing the South Lawn grass after the event will cost approximately $700,000 on its own.

The spectacle extends well beyond the fight card itself. Fighters are expected to make their ring walks directly from the Oval Office to the cage, a cinematic entrance unlike anything the sport has ever seen. Weigh-ins are rumored to be held at the Lincoln Memorial, which could also double as the venue for a pre-fight press conference.

For the fans who can't secure a seat on the South Lawn, the UFC plans to set up massive screens at the nearby National Mall, where upward of 60,000 fans are expected to gather and watch.

The event is set to air on Paramount+, with ongoing discussions about simulcasting at least a portion of the card on CBS. TKO Group Holdings CEO Ari Emanuel has confirmed the card will feature six to seven fights, leaning toward a tighter, premium showcase rather than a traditional full UFC event slate.

Matchmaking is reportedly underway, though no official bouts have been announced. With June 14 approaching fast, the UFC will need to move quickly to lock down the final pieces of what could genuinely be the most ambitious sporting event ever produced.