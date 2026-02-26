The Los Angeles Chargers have made it to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons. But for one reason or another, the Chargers have been unable to advance past the Wild Card Round.

During the 2025 season, Los Angeles' biggest problem was their offensive line. Both starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt suffered season-ending injuries. The interior of the line couldn't hold up on their own, as the Chargers tied for the second-most sacks allowed with 60.

Los Angeles has found their quarterback in Justin Herbert. They believe Omarion Hampton is the running back of the future. The Chargers are still building out their passing attack, but the point is, the pieces are in place for success.

If Los Angeles wants to take things to the next level offensively though, they'll need to address their offensive line. Luckily for the Chargers, the perfect option has just become available.

The franchise must make a big splash in free agency and sign center Tyler Linderbaum.

Chargers must sign Tyler Linderbaum

When the Baltimore Ravens selected Linderbaum in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Joe Horitz was the team's director of player personnel. Now, Horitz is general manager of the Chargers. He knows exactly what Linderbaum is bringing to the table.

During the 2025 season, that meant a 80.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking fifth out of 40 centers. His 83.7 run blocking grade put him fourth overall. Linderbaum's efforts were clear, as Baltimore finished the 2025 season ranked second overall in rushing, averaging 156.6 yards per game.

On the inverse, Los Angeles ranked 12th in rushing, averaging 121.6 yards per game. While that is a respectable mark, head coach Jim Harbaugh and company want their run game to be even more of a force. With Alt, Slater and Hampton healthy, alongside the addition of Linderbaum, at least on paper the Chargers would be a rushing force not to be messed with.

Los Angeles had a need for interior offensive line regardless of any decisions from 2025 starters. Still, the hole became even wider after Bradley Bozeman announced his retirement. He started 16 games at center for the Chargers in 2025, although his 51.7 grade from PFF, which ranked 40/40 centers, tells the whole story.

The Chargers haven't been the biggest spenders in free agency. But they must now realize the opportunity in front of them with Herbert. The team is built to succeed now, but they can't do so if the offense is getting stalled out by bad offensive line play.

Linderbaum can't fix it all on his own, but he is one of the best anchors in the NFL. Having him in the middle between Alt and Slater provides the Chargers with one of the better O-line foundations when healthy. Furthermore, the center would give Herbert a firm building block to work with and more stability overall.

The Chargers won't be the only team bidding for Linderbaum's services, with the Ravens pushing hard to bring him back. However, he could be the missing piece to a Super Bowl run for Los Angeles. The franchise will need to open up the checkbooks. But signing Linderbaum in free agency would solve many of the issues that have plagued the franchise in recent years.