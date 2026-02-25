LeBron James played some of his greatest hits for the fans in Crypto.com Arena during Tuesday's showdown with the Orlando Magic. After breaking out his signature chase-down block in the first half, he linked up with Los Angeles Lakers teammate Austin Reaves for a crowd-igniting dunk in the third quarter.

Working a two-on-one fast break, James fed the ball to a running Reaves who then tossed it up for the four-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time regular season MVP. Once again, he defied his 41 years of age. James later broke free for a dunk late in the contest, positioning the Lakers for a hard-fought home win. Wendell Carter Jr. and the Magic had other plans, however, as LA came up on the losing end of a wild finish.

SHOWTIME IN LA! Austin Reaves with the LOB to LeBron James in transition 😤 pic.twitter.com/07Lc9V9b3k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 25, 2026

James missed the game-winning bucket in the final seconds of the 110-109 loss, but he still posted 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Furthermore, the all-time scoring leader reminded fans that he is one of the most exciting players in NBA history when attacking the rim. With lob threat Jaxson Hayes nursing an ankle injury, the Lakers have limited options to finish off an alley-oop. Fortunately, James was willing to occupy that role.

Unfortunately for LA, it was not enough to spur the team to victory. The Purple and Gold have now lost four of their last six games and currently reside in sixth place in the West. LeBron James and company will regroup and head to The Desert for a Thursday night meeting with the Phoenix Suns.

The legendary forward will keep a hand in his deep bag of tricks and try to pull out something that can help the Lakers (34-23) get back in the win column.