Heading into the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to improve their roster. More specifically, they're trying to find ways to get better at the center position, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Sources tell me that the Lakers have been exploring potentially adding a big-man center to their roster,” Charania said on NBA Today. “Not exactly sure when that will take place, but they have started looking in the marketplace.”

The Lakers already have a few options at the position, but there are a lot of questions surrounding their health.

“Christian Wood remains sidelined, he's got a knee issue. He had surgery recently, so they're waiting for him to be back. Jaxson Hayes has really stepped up in training camp, has been a positive factor for the Lakers, but another thing to keep an eye on is Christian Koloko,” Charania said. “They signed him to a two-way contract before training camp. He was expected to play a potential reserve role on this roster. Doctors have felt confident that he will be cleared by the league's Fitness-to-Play Panel due to his blood clot issue, but that is still an ongoing process.”

What center could the Lakers trade for?

There have not been many trade rumors when it comes to centers, but earlier in the offseason, there were rumors the Lakers might revisit trying to go for Jonas Valanciunas. The Lakers wanted to sign him in free agency, but he ended up signing with the Washington Wizards on a three-year deal. That left the Lakers with nothing to show for free agency, but that doesn't mean they won't circle the block on Valanciunas, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

“There was some interest obviously. He was on LeBron's list, so I think the Lakers will probably revisit that,” Buha said on his YouTube channel.

If the Lakers can pull off a trade for Valanciunas at the deadline and they're in a position where they can make a postseason run, there's no reason not to try and trade for him, but it depends on if the Wizards are also in playoff contention.

Valancinuas could of course help the Lakers on offense, as he's able to stretch the floor. He could also help move Anthony Davis to the four, which is where he probably plays some of his best basketball.

As the season progresses, there will definitely be talks of more centers around the league on the trade block, and the Lakers will be in those talks.