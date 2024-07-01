With the NBA free agency negotiation period underway, several players have already agreed to terms with teams. The Washington Wizards, engulfed in a rebuild, still need to fill out their roster and adding quality veterans is crucial for a young team. The Wizards addressed that in NBA free agency by agreeing to terms with veteran center Jonas Valanciunas as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jonas Valanciunas' decision to sign with the Wizards is a significant one in not only was he one of the top available centers on the market, but he was reportedly a target of the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. It had been reported this weekend that LeBron James was willing to take a pay cut if it meant that the Lakers would be able to acquire an impact free agent. Valanciunas' name was mentioned as one of those targets along with Klay Thompson and James Harden.

As per Wojnarowski, Valanciunas' new contract with the Wizards will be for three years and worth $30 million. He will likely slot in to the Wizards starting center spot and play alongside rookie Alex Sarr at power forward.

Valanciunas has spent the past three seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. This past season he appeared in all 82 games at a little over 23 minutes per game. He averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It's an interesting deal for Valanciunas in that many probably believed that he might head to a playoff contender. But he will be an invaluable presence for a team that needs quality veterans.

Wizards ushering in new era with No. 1 pick Alex Sarr



With the signing of Jonas Valanciunas, he will pair alongside Alex Sarr in the Wizards frontcourt. Sarr was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after he refused to workout for the Atlanta Hawks who held the No. 1 overall pick.

The Wizards are fully immersed in a rebuild. One of their offseason moves prior to the NBA Draft was traded Deni Avdija in a move that brought the Wizards additional draft capital. The team already has last year's draft pick, Bilal Coulibaly as part of their young core.

The Wizards have missed the NBA playoffs for three consecutive seasons now. Entering the 2024-25 season, they will have Brian Keefe as their permanent head coach following his interim status when the team fired Wes Unseld Jr.