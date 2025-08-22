The 2025 West Virginia football team is looking back to its glory days after hiring Rich Rodriguez. They are bringing back Rich Rodriguez after his incredible seasons with the Mountaineers in the early and mid-2000s. He left in 2007 but is back, and one of the first things he is doing is trying to get the alum base back on board. One of the most influential alums is Pat McAfee.

Pat McAfee started punting at West Virginia as a freshman in 2005 and played until 2008. He had a great career with the Mountaineers as punter and kicker, but by his senior season, he was cemented as the punter. The West Virginia football team announced that he will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. He said he was honored by the recognition and is happy to reminisce on that era of his life.

McAfee shared on X: “Shed a tear when I got the news from my little brother and son of Coach Stew, Blaine Stewart… It was nice to have an opportunity to think back and reminisce about a great era of my life. I am so thankful for the recognition. This is normally something I would try and fucking hate.. I’d say that it’s bullshit, and they feel obligated to do this, but this call made my soul feel good. Thanks for the opportunity to be a Mountaineer @RealCoachRod.. it was an honor.”

This award is meant to honor McAfee's play on the field, but his influence in the media also helps. Rich Rodriguez genuinely cares about McAfee as a player, which is also great publicity for the West Virginia football program.

Pat McAfee had a solid NFL career but cut it short to enter the media. He started at Barstool Sports, then left to go to FanDuel, and is currently at ESPN.

This is home for Rodriguez. He is from West Virginia and played defensive back for the Mountaineers in the 1980s. Under his leadership, the Mountaineer football program had its best years, and he is back to restore it to its glory days. He has been killing it in the transfer portal, and that will eventually lead to success on the field, even if it's not immediately in 2025.