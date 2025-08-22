After a third consecutive loss in the Western Conference Final, the Dallas Stars will again be looking to get over the hump in 2025-26. A healthy Roope Hintz will be a critical component of that, and the 28-year-old shared a positive update on Friday.

“I’m feeling good. My foot is fine, and I’ve been able to train normally this summer,” Hintz told reporters, including NHL.com's Tracey Myers, at the NHL/NHL Players' Association European Player Media Tour.

“So everything is good.”

Hintz suffered a broken foot after being slashed by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse in the third period of Game 2 of the West Final. The Finn missed Game 3 and didn't look like his normal self the rest of the series, despite scoring a goal in a 6-3 defeat in Game 5.

He confirmed that the injury didn't require surgery, just rest over the summer.

Darnell Nurse took a hack at Roope Hintz and Hintz needed help getting off the ice 🤕 The play was reviewed and Nurse got 2 minutes for slashing pic.twitter.com/82AKKd0KPl — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 24, 2025

Nurse received a two-minute slashing penalty for the infraction; Hintz confirmed after the series that the slash had fractured his foot. Thus, it's huge news that he feels back to 100 percent just a couple of weeks out from training camp.

“Of course, it’s always hard if you get injured at that time of the year but you just try to find ways to get back on the ice as quick as possible,” Hintz continued, per Myers. “We found a good solution there and I was able to play, and I felt like normal. So it’s OK. Now it’s been fine after that.”

Roope Hintz remains one of Stars' premier players

Hintz formed an excellent trio with countrymen Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but with Granlund signing with the Anaheim Ducks on July 1, he will have at least one new linemate in 2025-26.

The former No. 49 selection in the 2015 NHL Draft finished fourth on the Stars with 67 points in 2024-25, including 28 goals, over 76 regular-season games. He added another six goals and 12 points in 17 playoff contests.

Assuming Jason Robertson remains on the roster come October, it wouldn't be surprising if Hintz centered him and Rantanen to begin the new campaign. That's what Daily Faceoff projects, with Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston tabbed for second-line duties.

Besides his health, Hintz also discussed his desire to play for Team Finland at the Winter Olympics next February after representing his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year.

“Of course, it would be a dream come true,” Hintz said. “When you’re a young kid you dream about that and you’re like, ‘I want to wear that jersey at some point in my life.' With the guys you have right now, I know everybody, every Finnish guy who’s probably going to be on that team. It really would be so nice to be in there and play for Finland.”

In his NHL career, Hintz has amassed 175 goals and 377 points over 468 regular season contests, and added another 69 points in 95 career postseason tilts.

The Stars begin their 2025-26 regular season against the Jets in Winnipeg on October 9.