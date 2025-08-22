We've got the Cleveland Browns' 2025-2026 NFL Season Results according to Madden 26 to see how the game thinks they will perform this season. All eyes are on Cleveland's QB room, as Joe Flacco will look to protect his starting job from rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Can the team turn heads this season and make a run for the playoffs? Let's find out.

Cleveland Browns 2025 Season Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, here is how the Cleveland Browns will perform in 2025:

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 7 7 3 3 20 CLE 0 10 3 10 23

Cleveland's defense makes a statement in their week 1 win against the Bengals. They forced two turnovers and earned five total sacks in the win. Myles Garrett led the team with two sacks, and forced a fumble early in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the 40 year-old Joe Flacco played okay in his return to Cleveland. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, but never turned the ball over. Instead, the Browns opted to run often with Jerome Ford, who earned 98 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Record: 1-0

Week 2: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 3 7 0 10 BAL 7 10 3 7 27

Joe Flacco struggled against his former team, throwing two interceptions and just one touchdown. Jerome Ford wasn't as effective this week, earning just 73 yards on 19 carries. Most of his yards came from a 14 yard run on a drive that ended up doing nothing.

Cleveland's defense struggled early, but they adapted in the second half. Nevertheless, Lamar Jackson still earned 275 yards from scrimmage while scoring three touchdowns.

Record: 1-1

Week 3: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL GB 3 14 7 0 24 CLE 0 7 0 14 21

The Browns lose their second game in a row and this time in heartbreaking fashion. Down 24-7 with 9:59 left, Joe Flacco scored two unanswered touchdown passes (one to David Njoku, the other to Jerry Jeudy) in a six minute span. Furthermore, Mason Graham earned his first sack of the season, forcing the Packers to punt the ball on their next drive.

Things were looking good for the Browns. Flacco completed another pass to Jeudy for 37 yards to put them in GB territory. But two plays later, he threw an interception to Keisan Nixon, who took it all the way back to CLE territory. Jordan Love and the Packers' offense moved the chains, and kneeled the ball to win the game.

Record: 1-2

Week 4: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 7 7 7 21 DET 14 7 7 3 31

For the fourth week in a row, the Browns failed to score any points in the first quarter. Their lack of offensive rhythm cost them, as the Lions took a big lead early on. While they started to adapt afterwards, they failed to keep up with the Lions.

Cleveland's defense was unable to stop Detroit's HB duo, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Gibbs took it to the house on a 63 yard TD run on the team's first offensive drive. Montgomery punched it in halfway through the third quarter to make it 28-7.

Detroit always maintained a two-score possession after their third touchdown as they beat the Browns with ease.

Record: 1-3

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 7 0 0 7 15 CLE 3 3 6 6 18

With J.J McCarthy sidelined with an injury, the Browns took on Sam Howell and the Vikings.

Cleveland's defense had an easy time taking the Vikings' offense down. However, Minnesota still managed to lead after the first half, thanks to a Punt Return TD from Lucky Jackson. Joe Flacco only mustered up two field goal drives to make it 6-7 at half.

Fortunately, LB Carson Schwesinger picked off Howell late in the third quarter. Starting at the MIN 29, Joe Flacco capped off a five-play drive with an eight yard TD pass to David Njoku. Unfortunately, Jerome Ford wasn't able to power it in for two.

The Browns tacked on two more FG drives, making it 18-7 with just 2:33 left. Thanks to a 28 yard TD reception from Justin Jefferson (and two-point reception from T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings still had a minute and change to turn things around.

Fortunately for the Browns, they recovered the Onside Kick, moved the chains, and won their second game of the season. They also end a three-game losing skid.

Record: 2-3

Week 6: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 3 3 7 13 PIT 0 10 3 7 20

In this tale of two defenses, five total turnovers were committed. Aaron Rodgers threw an interception to Greg Newsome II, which led to a FG for the Browns. Joe Flacco threw two interceptions, one of which was taken to the house by Joey Porter Jr. That pick ended up being the only touchdown in the first three quarters.

Myles Garrett sacked Rodgers and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Mason Graham. Again, this only led to a FG, as they didn't score an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The game ultimately ended when Rodgers threw a TD pass to D.K. Metcalf in the final three minutes of regulation, making it 20-6. By the time Flacco finally threw a TD, there was only 29 seconds left on the clock.

Record: 2-4

Week 7: Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIA 7 7 3 14 31 CLE 7 10 3 6 26

Despite playing his best game of the season, Flacco and the Browns came just short of defeating the Dolphins.

Cleveland finally scored their first touchdown of the first quarter after Jerome Ford ran it in for 3 yards. But the Dolphins responded with a TD from their own HB, De'Von Achane. Both teams traded touchdowns again, but the Browns managed to take a lead with a last second FG before the half.

The third quarter was silent, with both teams only scoring field goals. Unfortunately for Cleveland, Miami's offense erupted in the second half. Tyreek Hill scored on a 55 yard TD pass, making it 24-20.

During a solid drive, Jerome Ford fumbled the ball at the CLE 49, with Miami recovering it. Four plays later, Jaylen Waddle secured a 21 yard TD pass to make it 31-20.

With 6:53 remaining, Flacco managed to help the Browns drive down the field quickly. Rookie receiver Isaiah Bond caught his first TD of the season, a 7-yard reception with just 3:05 to go. Unfortunately, Ford once again failed to convert a two-point attempt on the season.

But it didn't matter. The Dolphins never let the ball go, earning three straight first downs rather easily as they defeated the Browns. After the game, it turns out David Njoku would miss time to injury.

Record: 2-5

Week 8: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 3 6 3 10 22 NE 0 7 0 0 7

The Browns defense had a field day, recording six sacks and three interceptions in a dominating win over New England. Those turnovers led to three different scoring drives for the Browns offense, resulting in 16 points (one missed extra point).

Cleveland's offense didn't play well. Despite scoring two touchdowns, Jerome Ford only had 63 yards on 18 carries. Flacco only completed 15 of 32 passes for just 190 yards. He also threw a pick, which led to the Patriots' only scoring drive on the day. Nevertheless, the Browns win their third game of the year and head for the bye.

Record: 3-5

Week 10: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 7 3 0 3 13 NYJ 3 3 3 0 9

The Browns' offense continues to struggle, but they do just enough to beat a just-as-bad- Jets team. At this point in the season, both teams share a 3-5 record and just came off the bye. Justin Fields, like Flacco, isn't having the most superb year.

But at least Flacco managed to score a touchdown pass in the win. He threw a 17-yard TD pass to Jerry Jeudy on the team's opening drive. However, that ended up being the only touchdown drive of the game.

Fortunately, the Browns' defense once again handled business. Myles Garrett earned 2.5 sacks while Mason Graham earned 1.5. The team ended up getting 5 sacks in the win while keeping the Jets out of the Red Zone. That's right, the Jets never even made it past the CLE 24 at any point in the game.

For the first time in the year, the Browns are on a win-streak.

Record: 4-5

Week 11: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 7 14 10 3 34 CLE 0 7 0 15 23

The Baltimore Ravens sweep the Cleveland Browns in 2025 after decimating them in Week 11. Lamar Jackson and co. got off to a hot 31-7 start after three quarters of football. The Browns had no way to stop Derrick Henry, who earned 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Jackson also tore the Browns' defense apart, earning 313 yards from scrimmage along with two TDs.

Flacco and the Browns' offense struggled, with the QB only playing well in garbage time. With some stat padding, he ended up throwing for over 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. But the Browns miss a chance to even their record.

Record: 4-6

Week 12: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL CLE 7 3 0 14 6 30 LV 7 3 7 7 0 24

With David Njoku's return, Cleveland's offense seemed a bit more complete. He ended up earning five catches for 85 yards and a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Browns' offense played well today, with Flacco throwing for over 280 yards. Jerome Ford left the game due to an injury, but rookie Quinshon Judkins played well in his absence. Judkins ended up earning 53 yards on 10 carries while scoring the game-winning TD in OT.

Safety Grant Delpit made a game-changing interception in OT, which helped set the Browns up at the LV 33. Before that moment, Geno Smith had completed 73% of his passes for 293 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie HB Ashton Jeanty played well, but was contained for the most part. Outside of a big 39 yard run, he was held to 55 yards on 17 other carries for a total of 94 yards.

Record: 5-6

Article Continues Below

Week 13: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 3 10 9 3 25 CLE 7 0 0 7 14

Rest easy Shedeur Sanders fans, as the rookie QB finally earned playing time in Week 13. Joe Flacco went down with an injury, and after the game, it said he would need at least four weeks to recover.

Flacco actually scored a TD in the first quarter after connecting with Diontae Johnson. But he and the Browns' offense struggled in the second and third. Flacco was eventually sacked into the endzone for a safety, which was the play that ended up taking him out.

After the safety, Christian McCaffrey pounded it in for eight yards to make it 22-7.

Sanders ended up completing 10 of 15 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in the loss. His first career touchdown pass came in garbage time as he connected with rookie receiver Isaiah Bond. Nevertheless, the Browns once again lose a chance to even their record.

Why we put Shedeur in: At the time of writing, Sanders boasts a slightly higher OVR than Dillon Gabriel, which put him 2nd on the depth chart.

Record: 5-7

Week 14: Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TEN 6 7 3 3 19 CLE 3 7 0 10 20

The battle between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders was actually pretty entertaining. However, it wasn't the QBs who made this fun to watch.

With Jerome Ford sidelined, rookie HB Quinshon Judkins played very well. He ended up earning 98 yards and a game-sealing touchdown in the win. On the defensive side of the ball, Mason Graham recorded a sack and forced a fumble. Cleveland's defense held the Titans to under 20 points and under 275 offensive yards.

Cam Ward completed just 17 of 30 pass attempts for just under 200 yards. But the Titan's real issue was their run game and offensive line. Ward was sacked four times, while his best RB only earned 52 yards rushing.

Shedeur played okay, earning 173 passing yards on 28 attempts. He threw no touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 17 passes. Overall, he wasn't game-changing, but he did enough to help the team win in Flacco's absence.

Record: 6-7

Week 15: Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 0 7 3 0 10 CHI 7 3 0 7 17

Although Cleveland's defense played exceptionally well once again, their offense struggled to take over. Sanders completed just 20 of 35 passes for 188 yards and no touchdowns. Quinshon Judkins wasn't able to keep his momentum as he earned only 73 yards on 20 carries.

The Bears' offense wasn't spectacular either. With Rome Odunze injured, D.J. Moore proved to be Caleb Williams' only reliable option. He ended up catching two touchdown passes in the win, and was the only shining spot in an ugly game.

CB Denzel Ward earned an interception, but the Browns weren't able to do anything with it. Myles Garrett was relatively quiet, earning no sacks and just four tackles in the loss.

Record: 6-8

Week 16: Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 20 3 7 37 CLE 3 7 0 14 24

This played out as you probably expected. The Bills – a team expected to make a deep playoff push – absolutely wrecked the Browns. The team scored four touchdowns in the first half, and even with missing an extra point held an 18 point lead.

James Cook ran all over the Browns' defense, earning 115 yards on 22 carries. Josh Allen also ran seven times for 57 yards, including a run for 13 yards on 3rd & 4. Buffalo wasted a lot of clock in the second half as they tacked on another 10 points.

Meanwhile, Shedeur and the Browns' offense struggled to keep up. Sanders got two garbage time TDs and threw for a season-high 231 yards. It's worth nothing that he has not turned the ball over in three consecutive starts.

Jerome Ford finally returned to the action, but only put up 59 yards on 15 carries.

Record: 6-9

Week 17: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns results according to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 7 0 7 3 17 CLE 7 7 0 7 21

We cap off the Shedeur Sanders tour with an epic matchup between him and Aaron Rodgers. And surprisingly, the Browns managed to win.

Sanders lead an eight-play, 70 yard drive down the field, capped off by a 1 yard rushing TD from Jerome Ford. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers responded with a TD of their own, tying the game 7-7 at the end of the first.

Things were quiet until the two-minute warning when Sanders threw a TD pass to David Njoku. Unfortunately, he threw an interception to start the third quarter, leading to a swift TD from Pittsburgh.

The Steelers took their first lead after converting a 39 yard FG to make it 17-14. But there was still plenty of time (10:11) for things to happen.

Both teams punted back and forth, until the Browns got the ball back with 4:34 remaining. Sanders lead the Browns onto a third TD drive, capping it off with another TD to Njoku.

Rodgers and the Steelers had less than two minutes to go downfield and score. But the defense forced a quick 4 and out, leading to a Browns victory.

Record: 7-9

Week 18: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CLE 3 0 3 3 9 CIN 7 14 7 0 28

Seeing as how the Browns were eliminated from the playoffs, we decided to put Shedeur in for the final game of the season. Flacco was healthy, but we figured we wanted to see what the rookie could do. Unfortunately, it wasn't a great outing.

Despite the Bengals defense ranking 28th in yards allowed during this simulated season, Sanders and the Browns' offense struggled to get some highlights.

Firstly, the Bengals dominated the time of possession (39:38), as Chase Brown ran 26 times. The third-year back averaged over five yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.

Joe Burrow's numbers weren't crazy, but he was extremely accurate, completing 75% of his passes. He completed six passes to Mike Gesicki, with three of those passes resulting in first down.

Because of this, the Browns had to abandon the run game halfway through in the fourth quarter. Sanders only completed 11 of 29 pass attempts for 163 yards and an interception.

We did actually throw Dillon Gabriel in during the final drive of the season. He completed three of five passes for 18 yards before the clock expired.

Overall, that wraps up the Browns' 2025 results according to Madden 26. While Kevin Stefanski failed to reach the postseason two years in a row, there was some things to be positive about:

The team improved from their 3-14 record in 2024 to 8-9 in 2025

Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders went 2-3 as a starter, and threw five touchdowns to just two interceptions

The Browns' defense was the fifth best in terms of yards allowed, though they were 15th in points per game (22.6)

Rookie Quinshon Judkins flashed in his limited appearances

Rookie Mason Graham earned 5.5 sacks in his rookie season

Myles Garrett ranked second in the league in sacks (15.5)

So while it wasn't a great season, there's a lot to look forward to in 2026. But the time is ticking for HC Kevin Stefanski. They're going to dial into do or die mode the following season and reach the playoffs once again.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.