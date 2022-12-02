Published December 2, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers stumbled out of the gate this season, starting 0-5, resulting in countless NBA rumors and trade possibilities being floated. Los Angeles has righted the ship somewhat, as they currently sit at 8-12, though there is no Lakers fan alive who would say that the team is a title contender.

Evidently, it’s not just the fans, as the Lakers clearly don’t feel very secure with the current roster they have. The Lakers have internally discussed trade possibilities for Chicago Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

“The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. “Not that they would do that. Let me be clear.”

Lowe is referencing a Lakers trade involving Russell Westbrook and two draft picks, a similar deal to the one lobbied by Bill Simmons.

Lowe drops the bomb that the Lakers have, in fact, talked about trades for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

It’s worth noting that these discussions have appeared to stay within the walls of the Lakers organization. Plus, Lowe casts doubt on the fact that Los Angeles would even do that.

But boy is it an interesting possibility.

DeRozan was a Lakers free agency target back in the 2021 offseason, with the Bulls star admitting he thought he was returning home to Los Angeles.

Both DeRozan and Vucevic would instantly make the Lakers a more formidable Western Conference contender.

But it would also require Los Angeles to mortgage their future somewhat, not to mention having the Bulls even entertain the idea.

A lot of ifs.

But LA fans hoping for a turnaround can at least cling to the hope that internally, at least, the organization is thinking big.