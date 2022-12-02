Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keeping a keen eye on December 15th as a crucial date with regard to whatever changes they intend to make to their roster. The reason why this date has been deemed critical is because of the fact that most players who signed free-agent contracts during the summer will then become eligible to be traded. At this point, it appears that the Lakers are still very much inclined to improve their side by making some major moves before the February trade deadline.

NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that the Lakers are currently mulling over three different trade scenarios ahead of December 15. LA has options on its hands right now, so it’s no surprise that they’re acting with prudence.

The first of the three options still revolves around Russell Westbrook. Russ has surprised fans and experts alike after he turned his season around by embracing his role coming off the bench. Despite the massive improvement, however, the Lakers are reportedly still looking at the possibility of trading the former league MVP, along with their two first-round picks, in exchange for a major haul that will bring multiple role players to Hollywood.

Another option would be a trade centered around Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn (possibly both). The Lakers will also need to include at least one of their two future picks in any potential deal as they look to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with more shooting.

Finally, the Lakers might also decide to pull the trigger on two separate trades. The first one would be Westbrook and one pick, while the second would involve Beverley, Nunn, and the other future draft pick. This is obviously the most drastic option among the three, with LA virtually gutting their backcourt with these potential trades.

What you can say for sure is that the Lakers are going to be very active in the trade market in the coming weeks/months. It would be a complete surprise if they end up with the same lineup after the trade deadline.