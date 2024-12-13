The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in trade rumors since the beginning of the season, and they've stayed consistent with the same name. Jonas Valanciunas is a target that the Lakers have been looking at since free agency, but he ultimately signed with the Washington Wizards.

With the Lakers needing help in the frontcourt and the Wizards looking to go to a youth movement, it only makes sense that Valanciunas could be traded, and it seems like LA is trying to do it as soon as possible, according to Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints.

“According to those I've spoken to with knowledge of the situation, Washington and L.A. have already held preliminary talks about a Valanciunas deal, and the expectation is for those talks to ramp up once he can be traded,” Irwin said. The expectation is for the Lakers to offer Vincent and second-round pick compensation to the Wizards. They may also attach one of their veteran minimum contracts (Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, or Jaxson Hayes) in the deal to give themselves more room under the second apron and to open a roster spot.

“If multiple second-round picks seem expensive for Valanciunas, given the role he'd play and his three-year contract, consider it the price of getting Washington to make this move now rather than wait to see if some team gets even more desperate later in the year. The Lakers can wait to see if that price drops.”

The Lakers don't have that many valuable players, but if they're able to get Valanciunas for just Gabe Vincent, that's a good deal for them.

Jonas Valanciunas can improve Lakers' frontcourt

The Lakers have had trouble with their frontcourt this season outside of Anthony Davis. Christian Wood and Jared Vanderbilt have still not played a minute, and Jaxson Hayes was recently injured. That leaves Christian Koloko, who hasn't seen many minutes on the floor and isn't that effective.

Jonas Valanciunas can help the Lakers in multiple ways, and he can be the center they need to move Davis to the four, where he can be more effective than he is now. Not only is Valanciunas a big body that can get physical in the paint, but he can stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter if needed.

That's definitely something the Lakers are looking for, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they made the trade as soon as they can.