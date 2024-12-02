The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be in trade rumors as the season progresses, and all the signs point to them being interested in improving their frontcourt. There have been several players linked to the Lakers, but the one that has stayed the most consistent is Jonas Valanciunas. With the Lakers having players such as Gabe Vincent, who could be used as trade bait, there's a possibility he can be used in a trade to get the Washington Wizards center, according to HoopsHype.

“Keep an eye on Los Angeles potentially dangling Vincent and future second-round picks to try and land Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, a coveted Lakers target,” HoopsHype reported.

Valanciunas has been a solid reserve player for the Wizards this season, and he's been able to mentor Alex Sarr in his first year in the league. On the court, Valanciunas is put in the game to handle bigger matchups for the Wizards, and his inside-out game opens up the floor for the team.

At the same time, Valanciunas is at the point of his career where he can help a contender, and that's why the Lakers have been linked to him ever since free agency when they tried to sign him. If Vincent and some second-round picks can get him, the Lakers shouldn't hesitate.

Lakers looking to upgrade frontcourt depth

The Lakers have been dealing with injuries to their center position all season, and with Jaxson Hayes supposed to be out for the next few weeks, they're going to need to find some help. Anthony Davis has been holding down the fort and has been playing some of the best basketball in the league, but he can't do it all by himself. Christian Koloko is the only available and healthy center right now, but he doesn't get many minutes as is.

Christian Wood has not stepped on the floor this season as he's still recovering from an injury, and Jared Vanderbilt hasn't played either. Despite the injuries, the Lakers are still 12-8 and currently sixth in the Western Conference. Davis playing at a high level and LeBron James continuing to dominate in multiple ways has helped the Lakers stay afloat this season.

Another player who has played well is rookie Dalton Knecht, and he's made his way into the starting lineup for the Lakers due to his ability to shoot the ball. If the Lakers could add another frontcourt piece to the team, they should be in good shape as the season continues.