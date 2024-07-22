After a rapid-fire succession of moves to start NBA free agency, things have been quiet, with some organizations working behind the scenes to upgrade their roster continually. A player who has generated a lot of interest among some contenders is Toronto Raptors swingman Bruce Brown. Entering the final year of his contract worth roughly $23 million, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have quietly emerged as possible suitors for Brown.

“Speaking of the Raptors, they continue to explore the market for interest in veteran swingman Bruce Brown, who is entering the final year of his contract at $23 million,” said ClutchPoints Brett Siegel. Brown is highly regarded around the league for his positional versatility as well as his ability to make winning plays that don't always show up in the stats. The 27-year-old held a big role during the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023, and his expiring contract will be appealing to several playoff-contending franchises.

The Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams that showed interest in Brown last season, sources said, and Los Angeles maintains interest in him this offseason. One team whispered to have interest in Brown and was quietly mentioned as a possible suitor months ago is the Golden State Warriors. While unlikely to occur, the Warriors have the ability to move Andrew Wiggins, who is making more than $26 million this season, in a package from Toronto that includes Brown and other assets. This would open up more financial flexibility for the Dubs moving forward.”

For the Lakers and Warriors, adding Brown makes almost too much sense for either team. His playmaking ability and versatility are beyond underrated, and, more importantly, he has championship experience after his time in Denver. However, which team can make a more attractive offer to acquire Brown from the Raptors?

Who could make the best Bruce Brown trade offer?

Ultimately, it will depend on what the Raptors want for Brown in any trade negotiations. Although Toronto is trying to become a playoff threat with Scottie Barnes leading the charge, they still have to acquire assets and pieces that can flesh out the final vision. With that in mind, it's good to remember that to acquire Brown, three first-round picks, and Jordan Nwora, the Raptors sent Pascal Siakam to Indiana. Considering that the Raptors were able to get so much from the Pacers, they'll likely be looking for equal value when sending out Brown in a possible trade.

So, considering that the Lakers have the salaries of D'Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and others to plug into a deal, there could be some traction if the Raptors like the fit of any player alongside Barnes. However, Los Angeles is limited asset-wise elsewhere, especially when it comes to draft picks, so that could make it difficult to finalize a deal since Toronto is likely looking for more than expiring salaries to complement and upgrade their roster.

That's where the Warriors, who could use All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins as a bargaining chip, enter the fray. Dangling an All-Star caliber wing, who would help accelerate the Raptors' rebuild, could be a much more enticing offer for Toronto, especially with Golden State having more moveable first-round selections.

Again, it all depends on what the Raptors want in a possible Brown trade. But for now, the Warriors can make a much more attractive offer than the Lakers.