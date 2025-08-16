The Philadelphia Phillies are set to receive a much-needed spark in the heart of their lineup as third baseman Alec Bohm rejoins the team this afternoon. The Bohm activation comes at a pivotal juncture for the club, offering the Philadelphia offense boost fans have been waiting for. The sixth-year veteran returns from a fractured left rib just as his return to the Phillies lineup could shift momentum during the Phillies continued 2025 playoff push.

Bohm suffered the rib fracture July 18th after being hit by a pitch and began a cautious rehab assignment. He delivered encouraging signs during his time with Triple‑A, including a 404‑foot home run that drew attention. The Athletic’s Charlotte Varnes confirmed Bohm’s return on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a short and sweet matter.

“Alec Bohm is flying in today and will be activated tomorrow.”

Bohm’s arrival stabilizes a Phillies roster that has gone just 34‑30 since June 1st, a noticeable decline from their early-season form. His return should restore balance in the middle of the order, offering protection behind Bryce Harper and Trea Turner and potentially easing pressure on Kyle Schwarber. With a career .277 batting average, steady plate discipline, and reliable power, the 27-year-old's presence immediately strengthens the offense.

Meanwhile, third-base veterans Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott have held down the spot with varying results. Bohm’s return frees the Phillies to realign the lineup and optimize matchups. The timing aligns perfectly with an intensifying chase in the National League East, where Philadelphia sits atop the standings at 70‑52, holding a six‑game lead over the Mets.

The closer bullpen remains solid behind Jhoan Duran’s recent scare, and starting pitching has stabilized. Now, the offense stands poised for a major credibility check with Bohm back in uniform. His arrival represents the final “plug in” the team needed as it shifts into September and the postseason.

Bohm's real challenge begins on the field. He must handle MLB pitching again and settle defensively at third. But given what he adds to the middle of the order and his previous consistency, his activation feels more like a reset than a test.

Philadelphia previously leaned on its depth to stay competitive. Now, with Bohm returning and re-energizing the offense, the Phillies appear to be regaining the lineup that fueled their early-season surge. This development marks a critical step toward stability and success as they aim to solidify their path to October — and potentially capture the franchise’s first World Series title since 2008.