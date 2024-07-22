LAS VEGAS — What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. This is especially true this year for many NBA personnel who were expected to catch their flights out of Paradise, Nevada, after the first week of NBA Summer League. Of course, yours truly has been caught in the mess of the worldwide IT outage that has decimated technological systems and airlines. Even so, good things do come from bad situations. More days in Las Vegas have provided more opportunities for conversations as well as to reflect on what happened at the Thomas and Mack Center, specifically in regards to Lauri Markkanen trade talks, Reed Sheppard's early Rookie of the Year campaign, and the constant projection of what the NBA will look like heading into the 2024-25 season.

For starters, the general feel while talking on the concourse with agents, scouts, and team personnel was relaxed compared to how NBA Summer League has been in previous years. Last summer, there was a lot of drama surrounding Damian Lillard's situation with the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as the eventual reset that the Toronto Raptors initiated when they ultimately traded Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. There were also conversations being held last summer about the rumored moves the Boston Celtics were preparing to make in order to chase a championship.

Looking back on it, the Celtics made the right moves, as they recently claimed their 18th championship in team history.

This is a copycat league. The other 29 teams around the NBA are attempting to not only build for the future while battling the new tax implications of the first and second aprons, but they are also looking to catch Boston. The Celtics will enter the 2024-25 season as resounding favorites to become the first repeat champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Over the course of the last three weeks, a lot has happened around the NBA. Aside from Paul George, Klay Thompson, and DeMar DeRozan switching teams, a lot of talk has been made about Markkanen's future with the Utah Jazz. The former All-Star potentially being moved could shift the landscape of the league, especially if he is moved to a team in the Western Conference that has been known for being in the championship equation for the last decade.

Chatter on the concourse of the Summer League events also revolved around who would be the next wave of players to hit the trade market. In an age where teams are more cognizant of their spending, middle-tier contracts and secondary contributors have become so much more important.

As a whole, NBA Summer League was about both the present and future pertaining to the young talents on the court and the rumors surrounding their teams behind the scenes. With this summer's events in Las Vegas coming to an end, there is no better time to break down the main conversations that league personnel had in Paradise.

Lauri Markkanen trade market cools down

Since free agency began on June 30, Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been the focal point of trade conversations around the NBA. Ever since Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks in a deal that involved six total first-round picks, one of which was a swap, Utah has been fielding calls from teams showing a ton of interest in Markkanen.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings are teams that had been in touch with the Jazz at the start of free agency regarding Markkanen's availability, league sources told ClutchPoints at NBA Summer League. The Golden State Warriors are the other team that has shown a lot of interest in Markkanen, sources said, and have made a legitimate offer for the Finnish star. Amid Utah's steep asking price for their star, the Warriors have offered Moses Moody and multiple first-round picks, including the top-20 protected portion of their 2030 first-round pick currently owned by the Washington Wizards.

At this time, both Jonathan Kuminga and All-Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski have been held out of trade discussions with the Jazz, sources said. The Warriors did not have interest in trading either player for Paul George before he opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Podziemski is viewed as a foundational building block for Golden State's long-term success, which is why the team hasn't shown any willingness to include him in dialogue with the Jazz for Markkanen despite Utah's efforts to change the Warriors' perspective.

No trade between the Warriors and Jazz has been imminent since the start of July, sources said. Dialogue between the two sides continued into the start of NBA Summer League but has since cooled. The Heat and Timberwolves never engaged in serious conversations with the Jazz for Markkanen. The Spurs have shown a willingness to part with multiple first-round picks, as well as Keldon Johnson, in a potential deal for Markkanen, sources said, yet San Antonio still believes in the 24-year-old wing's development.

The Kings' pursuit of Markkanen began before the possibility of landing DeMar DeRozan came to fruition. With DeRozan now on their roster next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, it is hard to imagine that the Kings could put together a legitimate offer to change the minds of the Jazz and executive Danny Ainge. This is especially true since Sacramento will not include former fourth overall pick Keegan Murray in any trade discussions whatsoever. Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, and 2023 second-round pick Colby Jones find themselves as the Kings' main trade assets heading into the month of August.

For the Jazz, the question of whether or not now is the right time to capitalize on Markkanen's value has yet to be answered. It is no secret around the league that Ainge is notorious for having a high price tag on all of his players, which leads to what some have referenced as “insane asking prices” for talents on his roster. If Markkanen is going to be moved instead of remaining with and signing a new long-term extension with the Jazz, it would take an incredible offer that Utah couldn't refuse.

Only one team in the league has the ability to offer said trade package right now, and that team is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As crazy as it may sound, the Thunder are positioned to add a star player this offseason, immediately impacting their chances to reclaim the 1-seed in the Western Conference and possibly making a realistic push towards the 2025 NBA Finals. There is a growing belief around the league that the Thunder will be in play for a major trade over the next several months, so is it hard to believe that they could pursue Markkanen?

The Jazz are open for business and willing to hear offers for all of their players except Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks, league sources told ClutchPoints. Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Walker Kessler are three players rival teams have inquired about over the last month, in addition to Markkanen. With Utah aiming to stock up on immediate draft picks as well as younger talents in order to focus on the continued development of their future core, Oklahoma City could become a viable trade partner.

Even though the Thunder utilized Rookie of the Year runner-up Chet Holmgren at the center position this past season, a transition to the power forward position if the organization were to bring in Kessler would make a lot of sense for the Thunder's long-term status as a championship threat. It is realistic to believe that an offer of six first-round picks, as well as players like Luguentz Dort, Jaylin Williams, and Ousmane Dieng, would draw significant interest from Utah's perspective as things pertain to Markkanen and Kessler.

The Thunder own four total first-round picks in 2025, including Utah's pick, which is top-10 protected. It is worth mentioning that executive Sam Presti also has the option to swap his first-round pick with either the Houston Rockets (top-10 protected) or the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2026, the Thunder are currently projected to have one first-round pick, and then they will likely own two more first-round picks in 2027.

There is nothing indicating that this is currently on the minds of the Thunder's front office, but this organization as a whole always keeps their plans tight. If league personnel are discussing the possibility of Oklahoma City pursuing Markkanen ahead of becoming extension-eligible in just over two weeks, perhaps there is some truth to this narrative.

Still, the Jazz believe in Markkanen's abilities to lead them into the future. This is why the overwhelming belief is that the star forward is trending towards a new deal in Utah before the start of training camp.

Who will hit the trade block next?

Regardless of what transpires over the next few weeks with Markkanen as well as the New Orleans Pelicans with All-Star wing Brandon Ingram, the focus of the league is already on the next wave of players who could hit the trade market between now and the trade deadline in February. Much like how Markkanen and Ingram have dominated trade rumors this offseason, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma remains a player rival teams expect to be dealt in the coming months.

Kuzma, who opted to decline being traded last season to the Dallas Mavericks, is once again a prime candidate to be traded due to his championship experience and team-friendly contract. Since coming to the Wizards in 2021 after winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma has averaged 20.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor. He is in the second year of a four-year $90 million contract and will make $23.5 million during the 2024-25 season.

The best part about any team pursuing Kuzma is his contract value declines by roughly $2 million each year through the 2026-27 season, the final year of his deal. A variety of teams have shown interest in Kuzma since before this past season's trade deadline, sources said, with the Wizards' asking price of at least two first-round picks remaining steady. There is no rush for Washington to move Kuzma, and general manager Will Dawkins recognizes this. Kuzma has been the leader of this team since the start of their rebuild, which is why the Wizards have remained patient with other teams approaching them.

In addition to the Mavericks, the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are teams that expressed trade interest in Kuzma ahead of the trade deadline during the 2023-24 season. It is unlikely Dallas will pursue a trade for Kuzma this offseason given their financial situation after adding Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall in free agency. The Mavs are currently hard-capped at the first apron, with a payroll that exceeds $171 million in total.

One team that has shown the most interest in Kuzma and engaged in trade conversations for him numerous times over the last year, including this offseason, is Sacramento. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, sources said, the Kings looked to package their 13th overall selection with other assets in a deal that would have sent Kuzma to Sacramento. The Wizards, who wanted more draft assets than just the 13th overall selection in this year's draft, declined to move Kuzma for what the Kings were offering.

Even after landing DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls during free agency, Sacramento still holds interest in Kuzma as a legitimate trade target ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Remaining in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets are another team taking a step back and looking to rebuild to ensure future success. After trading Bridges, the Nets and general manager Sean Marks have signaled to the rest of the league that they are willing to move their talents for the right price. Ben Simmons, who is entering the final year of his contract and set to make $40.3 million, holds zero trade interest around the NBA this offseason, league sources told ClutchPoints. It is possible that a team looking to clear up immediate cap space for 2025 could want an expiring contract like Simmons' ahead of the trade deadline.

Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic are the three forwards teams around the league are labeling as the next names to be on the move. Out of this grouping of players, Johnson is the one generating the most interest. In addition to the Kings inquiring about Johnson, the Rockets, Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and San Antonio Spurs have been linked to the former first-round pick, sources said. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has also reported that the Toronto Raptors have shown interest in Johnson. If they look for a more affordable option, Finney-Smith would be a plausible target for Ime Udoka and the Rockets.

Speaking of the Raptors, they continue to explore the market for interest in veteran swingman Bruce Brown, who is entering the final year of his contract at $23 million. Brown is highly regarded around the league for his positional versatility as well as his ability to make winning plays that don't always show up in the stats. The 27-year-old held a big role during the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023, and his expiring contract will be appealing to several playoff-contending franchises.

The Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams that showed interest in Brown last season, sources said, and Los Angeles maintains interest in him this offseason. One team whispered to have interest in Brown and was quietly mentioned as a possible suitor months ago is the Golden State Warriors. While unlikely to occur, the Warriors have the ability to move Andrew Wiggins, who is making more than $26 million this season, in a package from Toronto that includes Brown and other assets. This would open up more financial flexibility for the Dubs moving forward.

The market for All-Star-quality players is minimal at this time. While they are not expected to be moved between now and the start of training camp, Cavs center Jarrett Allen and Bucks forward Khris Middleton are two players league personnel are monitoring as potential trade candidates for their respective teams over the next year. Despite being a favorite of new head coach Kenny Atkinson, Allen's future with the Cavaliers looks even more skeptical due to Evan Mobley's new five-year rookie max extension. Although they are not All-Stars, Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, and Deandre Ayton are three players on the Portland Trail Blazers' roster that teams are monitoring as well.

Grant and Williams would generate the most interest on the trade market, both now and during the 2024-25 season, due to the immediate impact they can have on any team contending for a playoff spot. Ayton has suddenly become a topic of discussion pertaining to future trades that could be made around the NBA after the Blazers drafted UConn big man Donovan Clingan with the seventh overall pick. Even with Portland showing interest in playing Clingan alongside Ayton, the vast majority of the league feels as if the rookie will wind up overtaking Ayton as the Blazers' starting center this upcoming year.

The two biggest question marks in the Western Conference revolve around the Clippers and Warriors. Los Angeles wants to move veteran forward PJ Tucker, who will make $11.5 million during the upcoming year, and they can still upgrade their roster after moving on from Paul George by also attaching Terance Mann to a potential trade. However, it is hard to imagine any team would see significant value in a trade revolving around Tucker and Mann, other than cap space for next offseason, due to the Clippers' lack of draft assets.

Rival executives are of the belief that the Warriors have backup plans if their pursuit of Markkanen fizzles out. Assuming the Warriors are unable to land Markkanen this summer, they will very likely evaluate their options for immediate upgrades ahead of the trade deadline in December and January.

Reed Sheppard shines at NBA Summer League

The rookie class is always the highlight of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Unlike previous years, where everyone wanted to get a glimpse of Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, and Victor Wembanyama as the incumbent first overall picks, that was not the case this summer with Atlanta Hawks first overall selection Zaccharie Risacher.

Sure, fans and scouts wanted to see Risacher, and even second overall pick Alex Sarr, in action, but the focus of Summer League was on Rockets rookie guard Reed Sheppard. Confidence and shooting are two traits that Sheppard brings to the table right away in Houston, and he was perhaps the most impressive rookie at NBA Summer League this year.

In a total of four games inside Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, Sheppard averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. His three-point shooting percentage was not like him at only 27.8 percent, but Sheppard remained confident, and he put his team in positions to win. If there is one thing Udoka looks for in his young players, it is the determination to make winning plays and grit.

Houston has nothing to worry about when it comes to these things with Sheppard.

There is real noise surrounding Sheppard coming out of Summer League regarding the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year race. For once, this award race is going to be wide open at the start of the season, with no real leading candidate emerging. The only question pertaining to the Rockets rookie and his case for this award throughout the 2024-25 season is whether or not he will see adequate playing time in a backcourt with Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Aaron Holiday.

At some point, Houston is going to make a move on the trade market. This organization is looking to significantly upgrade their roster and make a legitimate playoff push during the upcoming season. How Sheppard has played in Las Vegas, as well as how he begins the new season off the bench, will have a direct impact on Green's future with the organization.

While many in Houston still believe in Green's abilities to be a featured long-term scoring option for them at the shooting guard position, the Rockets have shown more of a willingness to discuss his name in trade situations around the league, sources said. Houston has not attempted to move Green, other than for Bridges last season, his future is certainly more in question than that of Alperen Sengun, whom the organization views as a top-five center in the NBA right now.

With Summer League concluding, Sheppard is perhaps the rookie getting the most attention around the league.

NBA Summer League standouts: Brandin Podziemski, GG Jackson prove worth

Outside of Reed Sheppard, plenty of other players put on a show in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League, notably Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski. Not including his one game at the California Classic in San Francisco ahead of the official NBA Summer League, Podz averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in Vegas, picking up right where he left off with the Warriors during the 2023-24 season.

There is a reason why the Warriors have been unwilling to include the second-year guard in any trade discussions this offseason, and that is because Podziemski has the full belief of the organization's hierarchy, including owner Joe Lacob.

“It was a revelation to be quite honest,” Lacob said on the broadcast during the Warriors' Summer League game in Cox Pavilion against the Cavaliers. “We're really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do.”

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson is another second-year player who has stood out in Las Vegas. Jackson led the Grizzlies to the championship game, where they are set to take on the Miami Heat on Monday.

Due to all of the injuries the Grizzlies faced last season, Jackson got the chance to prove himself as one of the youngest players in the league. Even with the expectations being that he would spend a vast majority of the season working on his game in the G League, unforeseen circumstances thrust Jackson into a starting role for head coach Taylor Jenkins in Memphis. The results were rewarding for the player and organization alike, as Jackson now looks like a key asset for his team to turn to on the bench during the 2024-25 season.

Julian Strawther from the Nuggets was yet another second-year talent to impress many during his time at Summer League. Although Strawther only played in two games for Denver, he averaged 28.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a steal while shooting 42.5 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from three-point range. It is plausible to believe that Strawther could work his way into being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's replacement on the perimeter this upcoming year. The Nuggets are exceptionally high on Strawther's development, and they view him as an impactful two-way talent.

As far as rookies to stand out in Las Vegas other than Sheppard, Kel'el Ware of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva made the most of their opportunities on the court.

Ware was drafted 15th overall by the Heat and will immediately fill a gap the Heat have had in their rotations behind All-Star big man Bam Adebayo. While many viewed him as a developmental project coming out of Indiana due to some inconsistencies in his offensive repertoire, Ware proved to have a non-stop motor while playing in his Summer League games. In a total of five matchups, Ware averaged 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, registering three total double-doubles.

Every year, the Heat wind up finding undervalued players in the draft who can make a difference off the bench right away. Well, it seems like Pat Riley has found yet another impactful rookie in Ware.

For some odd reason, nobody ever wants to give the Magic the attention they deserve. Even after winning 47 games this past year and pushing the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs, Orlando is still being overlooked in an Eastern Conference that is very much top heavy.

The Magic added Caldwell-Pope as a championship-experienced veteran to their roster in free agency, and da Silva enters the mix as well after spending four seasons at Colorado. While he may not be the most athletic player nor possess the most potential from this draft class, da Silva finds himself as one of the most NBA-ready rookies. This was proven through his Summer League performances.

No matter the score of the game or his opponent, da Silva found success every time he touched the ball at NBA Summer League, averaging 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting an extremely efficient 60.7 percent from the floor and 58.8 percent from three-point range. If he can just be a shade of this kind of player during the regular season, it may be time to start having conversations about the Magic being a team that can win 50-plus games.

Orlando is a threatening team in the Eastern Conference that has found true secondary potential in their 18th overall selection.