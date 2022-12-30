By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sparked trade talks recently with his comments about his desire to win more championships. However, contrary to what many believe, James is reportedly unlikely to ask for a trade away from the Purple and Gold.

When James opted to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Lakers in 2018, location and his family were the main reasons he chose to go to LA. Now, those same factors are said to be keeping him from asking a move away from the team, per NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack.

“Family reasons and LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, as we’ve noted here many times, were the true driving forces that prompted LeBron James to leave Cleveland for Hollywood in the summer of 2018. Those are believed to be the same forces that would keep him from urging the Lakers to ship him somewhere that he has an actual chance at ring No. 5,” Stein wrote. “His oldest son Bronny is a high school senior. Another son, Bryce, is a high school sophomore. They’re budding prospects thriving in Southern California. James presumably doesn’t want to uproot them.”

While nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, especially when it comes to player movement, Stein noted that there’s a better chance for him to use his player in 2024-25 to orchestrate his “dream partnership” with Bronny than search for ring no. 5.

It remains to be truly seen what LeBron James will do, but as things currently stand, he’s with the Lakers and it will stay the same this season. LA can’t trade him this season anyway after his contract extension last August.