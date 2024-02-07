Will the Nets move Spencer Dinwiddie by the Feb. 8th deadline?

The Brooklyn Nets are seeking stability during their rough midseason stretch. Brooklyn is 20-30 and sits 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. Thus, the Nets are deep in NBA trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. One NBA Insider believes Spencer Dinwiddie is a primary talking piece.

Dinwiddie is reportedly Brooklyn's main selling point

The Nets have been involved in conversations as buyers and sellers before the NBA trade deadline. Moreover, Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly Brooklyn's most available piece, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained on the The Hoop Collective podcast.

The veteran guard could use a change in scenery after the Nets' seemingly uncompetitive start to the 2023-24 season. Dinwiddie is experiencing an offensive slump but retains value as a high-level combo guard. He averages 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

Brooklyn could look to package Dinwiddie with Dorian Finny-Smith or Royce O'Neal for a much-needed roster upgrade. The Nets have primarily been linked to Dejounte Murray, who would boost Brooklyn on both sides of the ball.

The former All-Star averages 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest through the midway point of the season. He would be a terrific compliment to Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas on the offensive side and give Brooklyn a guard-stopper on defense.

Another name that has surfaced in the Nets' NBA trade rumors is D'Angelo Russell. The former Brooklyn All-Star would be a welcome face to a team in need of greater facilitation. Russell averages 6.2 assists per game in addition to 17.3 points on the season.

With the deadline quickly approaching, it remains to be seen if GM Sean Marks will shake up the roster amid the team's cold stretch.