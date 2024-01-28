A missing piece and a former Nets All-Star can turn Brooklyn's cloudy days into sunshine rays.

The Brooklyn Nets are desperate for a spark ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Brooklyn is 18-27 and has gone 5-18 over their last 22 games. Mikal Bridges and company are doing what they can to ease the storm; however, Ben Simmons has the chance to make Brooklyn's dream scenario come true. Furthermore, D'Angelo Russell could be the dark horse move that pushes the Nets over the top.

Ben Simmons holds the keys to the Nets' success as the NBA trade deadline approaches

The Nets entered the 2023-24 season with middling expectations. They started the year on hot and cold streaks before settling into a painful stretch. Brooklyn's unit has not been able to put things together, but they have also missed a vital part of their attack.

Ben Simmons has missed most of the season with a back injury. The 27-year-old point-forward was averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game before his hiatus. The Nets have sorely missed Simmons' facilitation and defense, but his impending return provides the Nets hope.

Simmons could return to the Nets lineup as soon as Monday, Jan. 29th, and his motivation is highly encouraging. This is what the star forward said when asked what areas he can help most in his return:

“Everywhere. I just want to have an impact. I want to come in and win games. We haven't been winning lately. So it's one of those things where we have to get back on track. I'm looking forward to just playing my role and helping his team win,” Simmons said, per ClutchPoints' Brooklyn Nets beat reporter Erik Slater.

It seems the 27-year-old is ready to hit the ground running, and his services should immediately boost a struggling Nets team. When Simmons was healthy, he helped the Nets boast a top-two fastbreak points ranking. His transition game and ability to get downhill should open things up for Brooklyn.

His game should lift stars Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas higher. If Simmons can replicate his prior production and increase his scoring, the Nets will be in good hands ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Still, there is an elephant in the room that needs to be addressed.

Will D'Angelo Russell reunite with the Nets?

It is no secret the Atlanta Hawks are looking to trade Dejounte Murray. Moreover, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be the top suitor for the former All-Star guard. Atlanta reportedly wants to find a third team to take on D'Angelo Russell, who would be a centerpiece in the trade. That is where the Nets come in.

Brooklyn is reportedly looking for ways to give Spencer Dinwiddie an opportunity on another team. The Nets could trade the veteran guard to the Lakers and take in Russell if the Hawks agreed to send Murray to LA. A Russell reunion in Brooklyn would be stellar, given his recent play.

The 2019 All-Star has averaged over 20 points per game in his last four contests. Moreover, he is shooting a career-high 42.2% on three-pointers. He would provide the Nets with a great boost in scoring and be an exceptional passing target. His 6.2 assists per game match Brooklyn's playmaking needs as well.

Imagine a starting lineup of this:

PG: Ben Simmons

SG: D'Angelo Russell

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Cam Johnson

C: Nic Claxton

This unit would be the perfect blend of offense and defense and give a vintage feel of the “Brooklyn Grit” culture the Nets identify with. One problem with Russell's insertion into the lineup would be the stunt of Cam Thomas' growth. However, Thomas has proved he can score in any role given to him.

The Nets are on the brink of a turnaround

Brooklyn suffered another painful loss on Jan. 25th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Yet, there are bright spots the team is clinging to. For example, Nic Claxton held his own against two of the best centers in the NBA.

Claxton put up 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. He remains confident in himself and his team despite the recent struggles. That positive energy translated over to the Nets' Jan. 27th matchup against the Rockets.

Brooklyn snapped their losing streak off another double-double from Claxton and a 35-point eruption from Cam Thomas.

The rain is letting up, and the Nets' rays of sunshine are beginning to beam. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, head coach Jacque Vaughn and the company will find a way to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture.