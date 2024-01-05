Rumors suggest the Pacers are interested in a Pascal Siakam trade after reportedly falling "just shy" of acquiring OG Anunoby.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, teams around the league are getting involved in the rumor mill. One team to keep an eye on is the Indiana Pacers, as it sounds like they just missed out on acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. However, there are some rumblings the franchise is interested in potentially trading Pascal Siakam.

Rumors suggest the Pacers were “just shy” of finalizing a trade for OG Anunoby, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Now that he's on the New York Knicks, Indiana might be shifting attention toward Siakam.

“If the Pacers do come away with Siakam, it will come after Indiana came just shy of landing Anunoby, sources said. Indiana made a strong push until the end of Toronto’s talks with New York to bring the Hoosiers product to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, although it’s unclear what sticking points prevented the Pacers and Raptors from getting over the finish line.”

The other teams rumored to be interested in Siakam are the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers. So, if the Pacers are genuinely interested in Pascal Siakam, then they'll have some stiff competition with the trade deadline right around the corner (February 8).

Indiana is one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference right now. They're currently in fifth place of the conference and are on a five-game win streak. The Pacers have reportedly been wanting to upgrade the power forward position, so it makes sense why they'd be interested in a Pascal Siakam trade.

“Even though Indiana selected versatile forward Jarace Walker in last June's lottery, the Pacers continue to consider upgrades at the four spot, sources said, as they have for several seasons.”

With the Pacers looking like a true contender in the Eastern Conference right now, we should expect them to be buyers to improve the roster. If they can land Pascal Siakam, then this Indiana team will look incredibly dangerous for the remainder of the season.