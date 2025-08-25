Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines seem to have made their decision at starting quarterback for the 2025 season, selecting Bryce Underwood as the offense's leader.

The team intends on naming the freshman quarterback as their starter on Sunday, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

“Michigan is set to name five-star freshman Bryce Underwood as its starting quarterback with an official announcement set for tomorrow, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz wrote. “Had been the clear favorite to win the job throughout the offseason. Now set to officially be named the starter.”

Underwood stood out as the top prospect of the entire 2025 recruiting class. He boasts a five-star ranking with a perfect 100 score on 247Sports, topping the charts in the country, at his position, and in his home state of Michigan.

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college,” said Scouting Director Andrew Ivins, comparing him to Vince Young.

“Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

What's next for Sherrone Moore, Michigan

It's a big decision for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines to make. They are putting a lot of trust in a young player in Bryce Underwood to handle the team's entire offense.

Underwood does bring a strong resume coming out of high school. As a senior, he led Belleville to a 10-2 record and the state regional semifinals. He threw for 2,509 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing over 71.8% of his passes. Meanwhile, he added over 600 rushing yards and six more scores.

Michigan was coming off a national championship win in 2023 before Harbaugh left for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. Moore took his place to begin 2024 and had a solid first year, finishing with an 8-5 record. He ended the 2024 campaign on a positive note, beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Wolverines will prepare for their season opener, being the 14th-ranked team in the AP Top 25. They will be at home, hosting the New Mexico Lobos on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.