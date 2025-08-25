The Florida Panthers successfully defended their Stanley Cup championship back in June. They are the two-time defending champions and hope to achieve something that hasn't been seen since the 1980s. The Panthers can become the first team since the dynastic New York Islanders to win three consecutive Stanley Cups.

Florida has one of the most impressive rosters in the league. Their veteran contingent has certainly given them a ton of incredible performances. Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Gustav Forsling form the backbone of this team. However, their young stars, such as Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell, have also come up big when it matters most.

The Panthers are a veteran laden team, as is expected. Florida leans on the players who know what it takes to win in this league. As a result, it can be hard to pinpoint the players who are on the verge of breaking out. Most of the team's young players are still refining their game in the minor leagues.

Florida has some very intriguing players, though. And while they are definitely already great, they could take another massive step in 2025-26. Here are two potential breakout candidates for the Panthers as they prepare to chase a three-peat this upcoming season.

Anton Lundell could become star for Panthers

It may be hard to believe, but Anton Lundell is a third-line center. The 23-year-old is one of the better young players in the entire league. However, he is playing behind two highly talented anchors in Barkov and 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett.

Lundell did set a new career high with 45 points this last season. And he did this while receiving the most ice time he's received throughout his career to this point. He has yet to break the 20-goal mark in his career. But he's on the cusp of doing something great offensively.

The only thing that could hold him back is an inability to move up the lineup. This is not Lundell's fault, as he has stiff competition. Head coach Paul Maurice is going to make him earn the ability to play higher in the lineup. As long as Bennett continues playing at a high level, Lundell has a lot of work to do.

Lundell could become a very good offensive player in short order. An offensive breakout should see him help carry the load for Florida. It would be a welcome sight for the Panthers if the 23-year-old lived up to his potential sooner rather than later.

Mackie Samoskevich is a breakout candidate

Mackie Samoskevich is also a former first-round pick of the Panthers. The Michigan product played his first full season in 2024-25, scoring 31 points in 72 games. He only saw action in four postseason games, though, recording one assist.

Samoskevich will have to compete for his roster spot this summer. Florida kept its depth players, re-signing Tomas Nosek and Jonah Gadjovich. Moreover, they bought in Luke Kunin on a one-year contract. Playing time will not come easily for him this fall.

However, Samoskevich brings much more upside than the veterans around him. This especially rings true on offense. The Panthers certainly don't struggle to score goals, but it wouldn't hurt to have a 22-year-old winger with a realistic shot at 20 goals in the lineup. It's up to Samoskevich to win a spot, but he has the potential to truly make an impact in 2025-26.