The New England Patriots are reportedly shopping veteran safety Kyle Dugger ahead of Tuesday’s league-mandated roster cutdown to 53 players, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The move comes just one year after Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million extension, but his slide down the depth chart and concerns over his contract have prompted the team’s new regime to explore trade options.

Dugger, 29, has been an important figure in New England’s secondary since being drafted out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne as the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has started 65 games across five seasons, producing 424 tackles, nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, and 3.5 sacks. He had his best season in 2022 with three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, earning an 11th-place grade among safeties from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

However, his production and evaluations have declined in recent seasons. In 2023, Dugger recorded 109 tackles, including a team-leading 71 solo stops, and two interceptions, but PFF dropped his ranking to 68th out of 95 safeties. In 2024, injuries and inconsistency limited him to 13 games, with 81 tackles and one sack, but no interceptions, leading to a PFF ranking of 95th out of 98. He also missed four games after undergoing tight-rope surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain.

That injury, along with the arrival of a new coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel, has seen Dugger relegated to second-team reps in training camp. He has played deep into preseason games while Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and rookie Craig Woodson have rotated with the first unit.

Financial factors also complicate Dugger’s situation. If the Patriots trade him, they would absorb $4.5 million in dead money while freeing up $10.76 million in cap space. Cutting him outright would be far more costly, creating $14.25 million in dead money and just $1.01 million in savings. Other reports have noted that releasing Dugger could even result in as much as $23.5 million in dead money, depending on the timing, making a trade the only realistic option if the Patriots want to move on.

Nevertheless, finding a trade partner has proven difficult. Dugger's contract, combined with declining performance, has limited market interest, even though he remains one of the few Patriots defenders with starting experience since 2020. The team has reportedly explored ways to make a deal more attractive, including absorbing bonuses or attaching draft capital.

With roster cuts just two days away, the Patriots must choose between keeping Dugger or trading him for less, leaving his future in doubt.