Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby should be a hot commodity in the trade market as he potentially hits free agency this summer.

The Toronto Raptors reportedly have some real concerns regarding OG Anunoby's upcoming free agency situation this summer. According to Hoops Hype, the Raptors are worried that teams could pry away Anunoby from Toronto with a shorter-term max deal because of the relatively weak free agency market in the summer of 2024.

League executives expect Anunoby to decline his $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. As one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA, the Raptors will have a ton of competition for the services of the 26-year-old in free agency.

HoopsHype noted the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential team that could offer Anunoby a hefty payday this summer. Only Joel Emdiid and Jaden Springer are on guaranteed contracts next season, so the Sixers have the cap space to pay and land whoever they want to target.

The Raptors are all too familiar with this movie. The exact same thing happened with Fred VanVleet this year. Several teams expressed interest in acquiring the All-Star guard from Toronto at the trade deadline last season.

However, Masai Ujiri opted not to cash in on trading VanVleet and risked letting him walk in free agency. Of course, as it happened, Mr. Bet on Himself, well, bet on himself and landed a massive three-year $130 million contract from the Houston Rockets, which the Raptors had absolutely no chance of matching.

Deja vu could hit Toronto this upcoming summer if the Raptors don't trade Anunoby and he eventually chooses to walk away. Anunoby has also gone on record that he desired a larger role. So far, the 6-foot-7 wing's role in Toronto has remained stagnant, especially with the emergence of Scottie Barnes this season.