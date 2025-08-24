The Baltimore Orioles made surprising news this week by giving young catcher Samuel Basallo an eight-year extension. They called him up amid a lost season and gave him the deal after just three games of experience. It buys out two years of unrestricted free agency, which is vital for Baltimore's front office as they look to improve the rest of the roster. That could lead to the trade of Adley Rutschman, however. The Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and Cincinnati Reds should be involved if Rutschman gets dealt.

Rutschman, the former first overall pick, had an incredible start to his MLB career. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 with a 5.4 bWAR, .806 OPS, and 35 doubles. But the past two seasons have been poor, with a .700 OPS in 233 games entering Sunday's action. With Basallo coming up and two catchers joining the prospect pipeline via the draft, Rutschman trade rumors have been swirling.

Which teams should call the Orioles on Rutschman? He is under team control through 2028, which opens up the possible landing spots.

The Phillies could take a huge swing

At the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies traded catching prospect Eduardo Tait, among other pieces, for closer Jhoan Duran. That could point to a new contract for JT Realmuto. But he will be 35 years old when his next contract begins, so bringing in a younger option could help get Philly over the hump.

The Phillies have a loaded offensive core, but they are getting older. Adding Rutschman for three years of arbitration in his 20s would be huge for their lineup and overall roster. More money could be spent on the bullpen and the back-end of the rotation if they made this deal.

The Orioles would target Gage Wood, the Phillies' number four overall prospect, or Andrew Painter, their top prospect, to improve their pitching. Additional pieces could be included, but Wood or Painter should be the centerpiece. The Orioles have struggled to secure a top-end rotation arm, and Wood or Painter could become that.

The Padres are known to make a big trade

Over the years, Padres general manager AJ Preller has loaded up his team through the trade market. He did it again at the MLB trade deadline, bringing in Mason Miller and a plethora of bats. The one position they do not have a potential All-Star at is catcher, which could be solved by trading for Adley Rutschman.

The Padres do not have the highly-rated prospects after giving up Leo De Vries for Miller. But a high quantity of prospects could get the Orioles back on track. Righty pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez and outfielder Tirso Ornealas are in AAA for San Diego and could make the Orioles in spring training.

Rutschman would be a great fit on the Padres, as they are National League contenders looking to keep up with the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers. Improving the catcher position would help their offense and could help their pitching staff take a step forward in 2026.

Adley Rutschman could put the Reds over the edge

The National League is loaded, but the small-market Cincinnati Reds are knocking on the door. Just 1.5 games behind the New York Mets, they could sneak into the postseason this year. Whether they do or not, they should be looking to make additions this offseason. But, they likely won't spend money in free agency. So, a trade for Adley Rutschman should be on the table.

Tyler Stephenson and Jose Trevino are both solid catchers and under contract for 2026. But Stephenson's team control expires after the 2026 season, and Rutschman could be an improvement on their current setup. It would be a big bet, as it would require sending out Stephenson, but Cincy has to make one to make a deep run in the postseason.

The Reds' strength is pitching, so dealing AAA pitcher Chase Petty should not be a concern. He is their seventh-ranked prospect, but may not have a lane to make the 2026 roster. Petty would have a great chance to make the Orioles, making this swap a beneficial one for both.