When it comes to the greatest players in Orlando Magic franchise history, a discussion cannot be complete without the mention of Dwight Howard. Regardless of whatever fans and media may think of him, Howard is certainly one of the best players to suit up for the Magic, and one of the best overall with his upcoming Hall of Fame induction. On Sunday, Dwight Howard was named MVP of the BIG3 All-Star Game, and he had a message for the Orlando fanbase.

The BIG3 All-Star Game was held in Orlando, meaning that was probably a good number of Magic fans on hand to watch Dwight Howard win the game’s MVP award.

“I’m glad we got his win in front of my fans here, I’m just so happy to be at home,” Howard exclaimed after the game. “I love you Orlando!”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Magic, Howard spent the first eight seasons of his career with the franchise. He helped lead the team to the 2009 NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 when Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway were playing. The Magic have not been back to the Finals since.

During his eight seasons with the Magic, Howard was selected to the All-Star team six times. He also won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Awards from 2008-2011. He was also a model for consistency, routinely play all 82 games while in a Magic jersey.

Howard appeared in a total of 621 games with the Magic, at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocked shots while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. During the Magic’s 2009 Finals run, Howard averaged 20.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 blocked shots while shooting 60.1 percent from the field.

Howard was ultimately traded by the Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2012-13 season. In addition to the Lakers, Howard also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers throughout his 18-year NBA career. He won an NBA title with the 2019-20 Lakers team.