The Buffalo Bills will bring back veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips for a fourth stint with the franchise ahead of the 2025 NFL regular season. Phillips visited Buffalo on Sunday and plans to sign later this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Bills plan to add him directly to the 53-man roster, not the practice squad, as per reports.

Phillips has a long history with the Bills. He first arrived in Buffalo in 2018 after being waived by the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. During his first full season in Buffalo, the 32-year-old posted a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2019, establishing himself as a disruptive interior lineman.

His time in Buffalo spans three prior stints (2018–2019, 2022–2023, 2024), during which he appeared in 54 regular-season games, recording 90 tackles, 13.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five playoff games for the Bills, adding four tackles and a sack.

After his 2019 breakout season, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals, where injuries limited his production over two seasons. He returned to Buffalo in 2022 and 2023 before spending time with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The Cowboys released him in November, leading to his third return to Buffalo last season. In that stretch, Phillips played seven regular-season games and all three playoff contests, tallying five tackles and an interception.

Article Continues Below

Phillips’ return comes at a critical time for Buffalo’s defensive front. The Bills’ tackle rotation already includes Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, DeWayne Carter, rookie T.J. Sanders, and rookie Deone Walker, with veteran Larry Ogunjobi suspended for the first six games of the season.

Additionally, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht will also serve a six-game suspension for PED usage. The expected signing of Phillips raises questions about roster flexibility, as Buffalo may need to adjust its depth chart to accommodate his arrival.

The Bills’ decision to bring back Phillips will strengthen a defensive line leaning on multiple rookies this season, giving the unit a proven veteran with playoff experience and dependable production as they open the 2025 season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7.