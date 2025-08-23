As teams make cuts, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't think having four starting quarterbacks is a problem for his organization ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco the Browns' QB1 before rookie QB Shedeur Sanders checked into Cleveland's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Berry addressed the Browns' four quarterbacks' depth, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

“Honestly, it’s not much of a decision for us. … We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity.”

The 40-year-old veteran reprises his role from the 2023 NFL season with the Browns. Flacco started for the Indianapolis Colts last season when he threw for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a 90.5 QB rating. With Flacco named as the Browns' starting quarterback, Sanders checked in for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel in the second half of Saturday's 19-17 preseason finale win against the Rams.

Gabriel connected on 12 of 19 attempts for 129 yards and one touchdown. Falcco started 9 of 10 from the field on 71 yards, and Sanders went 3 of 6 for 14 yards in the second half. The Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on September 7.

Shedeur Sanders receives loud applause from Browns fans

Article Continues Below

In his first game, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders received loud applause from the home crowd at Huntington Bank Field. Sanders, who's considered to be the team's fourth-string QB behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, and injured QB Kenny Pickett. After suffering an oblique injury in the Browns' preseason debut, Sanders missed their second game against the Eagles.

For the first time in front of the home crowd, Sanders felt the love from the fans. However, it'll be interesting to see how things pan out, considering, barring injuries, he won't be playing much throughout the season. Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson says there was a concerted effort to keep Sanders out of the NFL, per the New York Post.

“I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told [teams] don’t draft him, do not draft him,” Dickerson said. “We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source.”

Dickerson wouldn't mention any names, but the message was clear.

“He said that – I won’t say who – somebody called the Cleveland Browns and said ‘don’t do that, draft him,’” he said. “Because they weren’t going to draft him either… They were forced into drafting him because somebody made a call to them.”

The Browns will enter the 2025 NFL season with four starting quarterbacks.