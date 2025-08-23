The Kansas City Chiefs have some decisions to make after their preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. Andy Reid ruled out a handful of players from that game, which doesn't bode well for them as he starts to cut the roster down. The Chiefs have just a few days to go from 90 players down to 53. Kareem Hunt, Carson Steele, and Cam Jones are all on the cutting block moving forward.

The Chiefs have had an extremely interesting offseason. From Reid endorsing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a couple to Rashee Rice awaiting a likely suspension from the NFL, there is no shortage of storylines to watch. However, the team's main goal has remained the same. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Kansas City wants to get back to the mountaintop.

Even though it is the preseason and a lot of teams relied on backups, the Chiefs have had some bright moments. Elijah Mitchell's stock in Kansas City keeps going up while Patrick Mahomes hones his connection with Rice. While they have had encouraging moments, the Chiefs have a lot to prove this regular season after falling short back in February. Reid believes they can easily.

Kansas City has a talented roster, and some players will get left out as Reid makes his cuts. Injuries have affected depth around the team, but the Chiefs have am idea of who they have on the roster and how they will inform the team's play style in the 2025-26 season. Because of that, some cuts could shock fans simply because Reid has a specific view of what he wants his team to be.

Players around the league walk away disappointed because of cuts. Here are three Chiefs players that could find themselves on the outside looking in.

Running back Kareem Hunt might be at the production cliff

Hunt rejoined the Chiefs last season and helped Kansas City's offense survive without Isaiah Pacheco. He and Mahomes have good chemistry as a duo in the backfield. However, Mitchell's growth this offseason puts Hunt at risk of being replaced as the backup running back in Reid's offense. Other than that, the biggest factor against Hunt is his age.

The veteran running back is 30 years old heading into his ninth season in the NFL. Hunt notched 728 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2024. However, he has reached the cliff that running backs fall off of later in their careers. Hunt does not have the body of work as a lot of them, but all it takes is one hit to end his season. Mitchell provides a younger option at running back.

The risk of Hunt losing a step this season could hurt Reid's running game, an important piece of the Chiefs' attack. Mitchell is a proven talent at the NFL level and can spell Pacheco without sacrificing speed or ability as a receiver out of the backfield. Hunt has given Kansas City a lot during his career, but his time as a key part of a running back room might be behind him.

Fullback Carson Steele might not fit into Reid's offense

Article Continues Below

Steele was a surprise when he joined the Chiefs as an un-drafted free agent. The fullback played a smaller role in Reid's offense, but he did well with the opportunities he got. He also integrated himself well among Kansas City fans, quickly becoming a favorite. However, Reid's offensive philosophy might be the reason why he ends up off the team simply because of his position.

Steele is the only fullback on the Chiefs' roster. While that typically bodes well for players on cut week, he is not safe. Kansas City wants to lean into a more explosive offensive mentality this season. That means a lot of shotgun sets with one running back in the back field. With a more spread out offense, Steele doesn't have a place to fit in when on the field for Reid and his playbook.

The Chiefs will likely enter the season with at least two running backs. While Hunt might be on his way out, Pacheco and Mitchell will split time alongside Mahomes. However, the Chiefs don't have a lot of use for a fullback outside of short-yardage scenarios. Because of that, Steele's head is on the chopping block, no matter how much it would upset Kansas City's fanbase.

Linebacker Cam Jones could be the odd man out for Steve Spagnuolo

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has had his fun with Reid and the team's offense this summer. However, he is one of the elite defensive minds the league has to offer. Kansas City's offense gets a lot of praise for the team's success, but the defense is the main reason why the Chiefs' dynasty has lasted so long. However, Jones is on Spagnuolo's chopping block right now.

Jones is the sixth linebacker on Kansas City's depth chart. However, the Chiefs run a Base 4-3 defense, leaving Spagnuolo with an excess of linebackers on the 90-man roster. The 25-year-old is on the edge of the rotation at that position, leaving Kansas City a tough decision when it comes to condensing the roster. Jones might be cut to save space for a player at another position.

The Chiefs have already made moves before the regular season kicked off. Kansas City sent Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers in preparation for roster cuts. However, tough decisions face Reid and his coaching staff once again this year. Hunt, Steele, and Jones could all find themselves on the outside looking in within the next week.