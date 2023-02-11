Ever since Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz following Wednesday’s blockbuster trade that ended his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, the talks have been he’ll agree to a contract buyout with the team. While Danny Ainge and the front office are interested in actually keeping Russ around, they also made it clear there are no guarantees the guard will have an established role as the priority is to find younger players consistent minutes, as reported by Woj. Nonetheless, Westbrook is expected to take his time on deciding what the next move will be.

There is no shortage of teams expressing an interest in adding a true point guard like Russ. The Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, and Miami Heat are all keeping tabs on the situation, with Paul George openly recruiting his former OKC Thunder teammate to LA on Friday night after a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks:

“I’m biased, you know, when it comes to Russell Westbrook and I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone and, I mean, I think he’ll come and he’ll mesh. I think he’ll come and he’ll mesh and, and he’ll figure out how we play and he’ll adjust to it.”

The Clips lack a traditional PG, despite their flurry of moves at the deadline. To be honest, the Jazz don’t exactly need Westbrook and he would evidently get more playing time elsewhere.

Russ played a lot better this season with the Lakers as he thrived in a bench role under Darvin Ham, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per night, but Los Angeles still jumped at the opportunity to make a change, with D’Angelo Russell essentially taking his place.

If Westbrook does reach a buyout with Utah, he’ll have the pick of the litter, that’s for sure. No one is looking past his versatility. Russ has until March 1st to make a buyout decision in order to be playoff eligible.