The Utah Jazz may have found their future cornerstone in Ace Bailey. NBA legend Dwyane Wade is already making bold proclamations about the Bailey’s potential. During a recent episode of his Wy Network podcast, Wade, who is a minority owner of the Jazz, spoke glowingly about Bailey, who was selected fifth overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“History shows you that the fifth pick could be a really good pick. Some incredible players have been drafted at that fifth pick that have changed organizations,” Wade said, pointing to Hall of Famers like Kevin Garnett, Charles Barkley, Ray Allen, and himself.

“He’s one of those guys that can just walk in the gym and get you 30. He’s one of those Melo-type of scorers. You had to get him,” Wade added, who then commended the Jazz organization for having such a terrific draft.

“I think Kenny and the staff did an amazing job of grabbing the young fella. The young man and his family made their way down to Utah, and he seemed excited to be there. He got right to the court.”

Ace Bailey has the potential to be dynamic for the Jazz

Wade's comparison of Bailey to Carmelo Anthony carries serious weight, particularly for a Jazz franchise desperate for a star wing since Gordon Hayward’s departure nearly a decade ago. At 6’9” with elite athleticism, scoring instincts, and a relentless motor, Bailey may be the most talented prospect the Jazz have drafted in over ten years.

Despite Bailey declining to visit or work out for Utah before the draft, the Jazz remained confident. New president of basketball operations Austin Ainge had scouted Bailey extensively during his time with the Celtics and felt comfortable betting on his potential. That belief was echoed throughout the organization.

Bailey’s offensive game is already dynamic. He can walk into a gym and get 30 points. But there’s still room for growth. His next steps include improving flexibility, core strength, and finishing through contact, as well as refining his defensive engagement. If he can polish those areas, he has true All-Star potential.