South Beach ultimately did not turn out to be the landing spot for Damian Lillard, with the Portland Trail Blazers sending the point guard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a monster three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns. That means that Lillard isn't going north of the border either, as the Toronto Raptors were also among the teams floated as a potential Lillard destination prior to the trade. Apparently, the Raptors were not interested in the idea of letting go of OG Anunoby even if it meant landing Lillard, according to NBA insiders (via Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun).

That ended up being the case. League sources mused Toronto simply would not dangle OG Anunoby for Lillard. So, where does this leave Toronto? The Raptors enter Season 29 far from being considered any kind of a threat to make a deep playoff run, let alone win a second NBA title. Milwaukee has powered up and has to be the co-title favourite, with defending champion Denver.

Anunoby is still under full team control of the Raptors until at least the end of the 2023-24 NBA season. After that, Anunoby will have a decision to make, as he has a player option worth $19.92 million for the 2024-25 NBA campaign.

The Raptors seemingly have high regard for OG Anunoby for them to hold on to him, considering the possible return. With Anunoby staying in Toronto, the Raptors will continue to have the services of one of the best young two-way players in the league.