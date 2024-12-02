Jimmy Butler has yet to sign a new deal with the Miami Heat and has a player option next summer, which has ramped up the trade rumors surrounding the veteran. And while the Brooklyn Nets were previously seen as a potential suitor for Butler, that's not the case anymore.

Via HoopsHype:

“Towards the start of the season, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors were among the teams linked to Jimmy Butler, per reports. While Butler has drawn interest from the Nets in past years, he’s not viewed as a fit for Brooklyn’s rebuilding timeline at 35, league sources told HoopsHype.”

That does make sense. The Nets are rebuilding and want young talent. Butler, at 35, isn't exactly young, and his best days are behind him. However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported recently that “anyone” is up for grabs on the Brooklyn roster, indicating that the team could be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Nets are 9-12 right now and could be a play-in team. They've relied heavily on Cam Thomas, who was given a huge workload after Mikal Bridges was traded to the Knicks in the summer. The former LSU product has thrived in his new role, averaging a career-high 24.7 points. But Thomas is currently out with an injury, leaving Brooklyn's scoring options thin.

Dennis Schroder and Cameron Johnson have also been consistent contributors, while Dorian Finney-Smith is also doing his part. Butler would definitely be a nice addition, but he's not a player to build a franchise around at this point. He'd also cost the Nets some draft capital, if not a player on their current roster as well.

Finney-Smith is one player generating trade interest from playoff-caliber clubs, per HoopsHype. He has a player option worth $15.3 million next season. Finney-Smith is a classic 3-and-D guy who would definitely be of help to many organizations.

The Nets are back in action on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.