The Brooklyn Nets were dealt their first major injury blow of the season on Wednesday. Cam Thomas has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

Thomas has fueled the Nets' eighth-ranked offense during a surprise 8-10 start. The 23-year-old has averaged 24.7 points, the 16th-most in the NBA, and a career-high 3.4 assists per game on 46/39/87 shooting splits. He's posted a career-high 60.6 true shooting percentage, over three points above league average despite attempting 17.5 shots per game.

Thomas' absence will be difficult to overcome for a Nets team lacking high-end shot creators.

Dennis Schroder will shoulder a massive burden as the team's lead offensive option. The 30-year-old is off to one of the best starts of his career, averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 assists per game on 46/41/86 shooting splits. He's one of six NBA players averaging 18-plus points and six-plus assists on over 40 percent shooting from three, joining LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Jalen Brunson and Darius Garland.

Cam Johnson will also see his offensive workload increase. Following Mikal Bridges' departure, the 28-year-old has stepped into an expanded role this season, averaging 18.3 points and 2.9 assists per game on 50/43/91 shooting splits, all career-highs.

Beyond that, the Nets could lean more heavily on Jalen Wilson, Trendon Watford and Shake Milton as on-ball creators.

Wilson has continued to impress during his sophomore campaign after winning MVP at this year's Summer League. The former Big 12 Player of the Year and No. 51 pick in the 2023 draft has averaged 9.4 points and 1.8 assists on 45/35/86 shooting splits in 24.0 minutes per game.

Watford has scored several clutch buckets since returning from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury.

Milton has been efficient in limited opportunities this season, averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 assists in 12.6 minutes per game. The seven-year veteran has 47.6 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three. He reached double digits in back-to-back wins over the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors this weekend while seeing expanded minutes.

The Nets' 8-10 has been among the NBA's top surprises early this season. After pivoting to a rebuild this summer, many expected Brooklyn to be among the top teams in the tank race for Cooper Flagg. Thomas' extended absence could set them back in that direction.