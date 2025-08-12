Tuskegee University alumna and Love Island, USA star Olandria Carthen is making a big career move. According to Deadline, Carthen has signed with Digital Brand Architects (DBA), a UTA-owned management firm. With this move, DBA is set to oversee her career post-villa with a strategy to expand her brand across the lifestyle and entertainment spaces. The agency plans to take Carthen's growing digital footprint and expand her platform beyond social media.

Digital Brand Architects, founded in 2010 by CEO Raina Penchansky, was the first company to represent digital creators as talent. Acquired by UTA in 2019, it will celebrate its 15th anniversary this November. Now, Carthen will utilize the agency to leverage her post-Love Island fame as she has grown an immense following that totals millions across her social media channels.

Carthen achieved much fanfare during this summer's season of Love Island, as she was one of the first two islanders seen in the season alongside Chelly Bissainthe. She was initially paired with Taylor Williams, another original cast member, and the couple had a long-running relationship. However, following the Casa Amor twist, Williams decided to pair with Clarke Carraway. Carthen was left without a partner twice in the series: once when she was eliminated from Casa Amor but then brought back by producers in a surprise twist, and again after Williams moved on, with his choice being further solidified in the “Stand On Business” challenge.

Carthen eventually developed a connection with Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe. The couple made it to the season finale, finishing as the first runners-up behind the eventual winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. The chemistry between the two original castmates earned widespread praise, with the “Nicolandria” fan base growing significantly online throughout the season.

Although the season ended in early July, the cast is set to reunite for a reunion special on August 25. The special will be hosted by Love Island host Ariana Maddox and Andy Cohen. The reunion special is set to air on Peacock.