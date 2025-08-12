Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has it all. He's entering his 13th season and wants to win another Super Bowl.

Also, he is still in the thick of a high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Swift is set to announce her latest album on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and her brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday.

But in an interview with Sean Manning of GQ Magazine, Kelce leads into what his post-NFL years will look like.

For instance, he said that he and Swift share a similar ethos in how to solidify their respective legacies.

“Nowadays, I just want to be respected and loved by the people that I’m surrounded by in my work,” Kelce said. “I want to leave it better than where it was when I started. And I see her having those same values.”

Kelce is in his final contract with the Chiefs and looking to rebound following the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, he continues to make a name for himself off the field. Kelce has his media company, New Heights, with Jason, plus investments in Missouri car washes and other family businesses.

Altogether, Kelce takes pleasure in working with others in those realms.

“The whole ‘teaming up’ aspect is something that I’ll always kind of desire,” he says.

The pop culture flexibility of Travis Kelce 

Article Continues Below

His outgoing personality has made Kelce a fixture in the broader popular culture. He recently appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 staring Adam Sandler.

Additionally, Kelce forsees himself remaining in the football world and following in the footsteps of ESPN's Pat McAfee. He also wants to continue being involved in film, but not go all out.

“I think there is a happy medium,” Kelce said. “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll take it and run with it when I’m done playing, but I know that I want to stay around the football world as a profession and then dabble in other areas as well.”

More than anything, Kelce wants to take more time for himself and his family.

“I do want to have free time,” he said. “I do want to have the ability to be around my family.”

He also says he wants the ability to not be on the road as much.

“I don’t want to get too busy to where I’m traveling all over the world and I’m not present at home. There is an easier and a better way of life. A more fun way to live.”

In essence, the best is yet to come.

More Kansas City Chiefs News
Taylor Swift, who surprised fans with her first live performance in six months at Travis Kelce's Tight End University event, on Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift makes major album announcement on Travis Kelce’s podcastPaolo Mariano ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.
‘Hungry’ Patrick Mahomes admission will have Chiefs fans hypedZachary Draves ·
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Jason Brownlee (89) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during their preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
Chiefs insider tabs former Jets receiver as surprise training camp starJackson Stone ·
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Chiefs insider gives ‘scary’ Xavier Worthy warningJackson Stone ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Bill Simmons questions if Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes already ‘peaked’ years agoPreston Byers ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
How Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is following in Jimmy Butler’s footstepsTroy Finnegan ·