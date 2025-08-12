Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has it all. He's entering his 13th season and wants to win another Super Bowl.

Also, he is still in the thick of a high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Swift is set to announce her latest album on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and her brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday.

But in an interview with Sean Manning of GQ Magazine, Kelce leads into what his post-NFL years will look like.

For instance, he said that he and Swift share a similar ethos in how to solidify their respective legacies.

“Nowadays, I just want to be respected and loved by the people that I’m surrounded by in my work,” Kelce said. “I want to leave it better than where it was when I started. And I see her having those same values.”

Kelce is in his final contract with the Chiefs and looking to rebound following the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, he continues to make a name for himself off the field. Kelce has his media company, New Heights, with Jason, plus investments in Missouri car washes and other family businesses.

Altogether, Kelce takes pleasure in working with others in those realms.

“The whole ‘teaming up’ aspect is something that I’ll always kind of desire,” he says.

The pop culture flexibility of Travis Kelce

His outgoing personality has made Kelce a fixture in the broader popular culture. He recently appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 staring Adam Sandler.

Additionally, Kelce forsees himself remaining in the football world and following in the footsteps of ESPN's Pat McAfee. He also wants to continue being involved in film, but not go all out.

“I think there is a happy medium,” Kelce said. “I don’t necessarily know if I’ll take it and run with it when I’m done playing, but I know that I want to stay around the football world as a profession and then dabble in other areas as well.”

More than anything, Kelce wants to take more time for himself and his family.

“I do want to have free time,” he said. “I do want to have the ability to be around my family.”

He also says he wants the ability to not be on the road as much.

“I don’t want to get too busy to where I’m traveling all over the world and I’m not present at home. There is an easier and a better way of life. A more fun way to live.”

In essence, the best is yet to come.