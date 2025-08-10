Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is one of several restricted free agents without a contract as the offseason winds down. After emerging as the team's leading scorer over the last two seasons, Thomas is reportedly seeking a deal approaching $30 million annually. However, the Nets — the NBA's only team with cap space — have come nowhere near that number in negotiations with the former first-round pick.

The two sides' lack of progress towards a deal has Thomas seriously considering signing his $6 million qualifying offer, according to Jake Fischer.

“The Nets' Cam Thomas might be the most likely of the four notable restricted free agents out there — along with Giddey, Kuminga and Philadelphia's Quentin Grimes — to take the bet-on-yourself option and accept his qualifying offer,” Fischer wrote. “Brooklyn has not made an aggressive effort to retain Thomas on any long-term deal, sources say. Sources also say Thomas is showing an increasing interest in playing out next season on a $6 million qualifier for the right to enjoy true free agency next summer.”

If Thomas accepts his $6 million qualifying offer, he will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. He would also have veto rights on any trade during the coming season.

However, signing the qualifying offer would be a risky move for a player who made $10.5 million over his first four NBA seasons.

Will Cam Thomas sign qualifying offer amid contract stalemate with Nets?

Brooklyn's offer to Thomas has been in the range of two years, $28 million with a team option in the second season, according to Fischer. If Thomas signs his $6 million qualifying offer, he would be sacrificing $8 million in salary this coming season. He would need to land a deal next summer that would pay him $22 million in 2026-27 to make up for the difference.

Even if Thomas maintains his production from the last two seasons, there's no guarantee a team would emerge willing to offer him over $20 million annually. Up to this point, no teams have reported interest in the 23-year-old.

Further, Thomas would risk having a diminished role if he signs his qualifying offer. With the guard destined for unrestricted free agency during a tanking season, the Nets would have little incentive to hand him the keys to their offense. He would also risk injury after playing just 25 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

The deadline for Thomas to sign his qualifying offer is Oct. 1.