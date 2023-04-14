Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Toronto Raptors’ season is over. After spinning their wheels on the way to a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls, some big changes could soon be coming. One of the most likely ones will come at head coach. Nick Nurse, already in the midst of a disappointing season, gave some comments that served as some of the final nails in the coffin.

Prior to a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers with two weeks left to go in the season, Nurse said he will take some time off following the season to reevaluate where things stand. The Raptors’ front office and many players did not appreciate those comments, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“As you can imagine, the front office was not happy about Nurse’s comments in Philly and they let him hear about it, according to sources,” writes Lewenberg. “And even after he walked them back a bit on Thursday – ‘Listen, I love it here,’ he said – there are players in the room who did not appreciate hearing their coach openly question his future with two weeks left in a season that they were still trying to salvage.”

The Raptors’ roster lacked shooting and spent much of the year playing without a true center. But Nick Nurse’s rotation management and inability to develop some of the team’s key young players did him no favors. Toronto seems likely to move on from Nurse after five seasons. A roster overhaul may also also be needed as the Raptors try to get back to playing at a championship level.