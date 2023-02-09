The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard Josh Richardson from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade for guard Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks at the NBA trade deadline, according to a Thursday tweet from the Athletic Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Richardson averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 42 games played for the Spurs this season, according to Basketball Reference. The 29-year-old guard is shooting 43.6% from the field and 35.7% from the 3-point line.

Josh Richardson originally spent four seasons with the Miami Heat before moving to several different teams between the 2019-20 and the 2021-22 seasons, landing in San Antonio during a trade with the Boston Celtics that sent him, a first-round pick and guard Romeo Langford in exchange for guard Derrick White.

The Spurs traded center Jakob Poeltl near the NBA trade deadline to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for center Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks.

Graham averaged 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 53 games played for the Pelicans. The Pelicans acquired the 6-foot-1-inch guard in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for forward Wes Iwundu, a future protected first round draft pick and cash considerations, the team announced in 2021.

“As we entered this offseason, we were intently focused upon improving our shooting, leadership and the overall fit of our roster,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin following the trade. “The players that are joining us today speak directly to those areas of concern. More importantly, their strength of character as men, and teammates that are eager to be part of our larger Pelicans family will be critical as we continue building towards sustainable success.”

The Pelicans will tip off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. CST on Friday in the Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and Bally Sports New Orleans.