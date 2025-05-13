Al Horford has his mind on Jayson Tatum after seeing the injury his teammate suffered during the Boston Celtics' Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The injury happened within the last six minutes of the fourth quarter. Tatum was having a strong scoring performance with 42 points as he kept the Celtics in the game.

However, disaster struck when Tatum suffered an apparent leg injury when he tried to dive for a loose ball. It was a non-contact injury as he was unable to put any weight on the leg, as team officials carried him to the locker room. They later put him on a wheelchair, which indicates the injury to be potentially severe.

Horford reflected on the events of the loss after the game, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss. While he and the Celtics are not happy to be on the losing end, they have their concentration on how Tatum will be going forward.

“The loss is the loss. More importantly it’s Jayson I’m worried about,” Horford said.

What's next for Al Horford, Celtics

A lot of questions now surround Al Horford and the Celtics after the Game 4 loss, especially after Jayson Tatum's injury.

Despite holding a 62-51 lead at halftime, the Celtics were unable to hold off the Knicks' advances. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns among others made big plays down the stretch to continue outscoring Boston and secure a 3-1 series lead.

Four players scored in double-digits for Boston in the loss. Tatum led the way with 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks. He shot 16-of-28 from the field, including 7-of-16 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Derrick White came next with 23 points and three rebounds, Jaylen Brown put up 20 points and seven rebounds, while Payton Pritchard provided 10 points.

The Celtics will hope to keep their season alive when they host the Knicks in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 14 at 7 p.m. ET.