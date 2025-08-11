Former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher recently pulled back the curtain on what it was like to coach Jameis Winston, revealing details that highlight the quarterback’s legendary work ethic, unwavering confidence, and rare humility during his college years.

Speaking on the Trials to Triumph podcast, Fisher recalled being struck by Winston’s preparation habits even as a young player. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been around anybody who prepared like Jameis at a young age,” Fisher said. “Jameis never lost confidence. And it wasn’t arrogance, it was pure confidence in himself. Even if he made a mistake, he knew he could do something about it, and knew how to keep it in perspective.”

According to Fisher, Winston’s dedication extended far beyond normal practice hours. After team sessions ended, he would head to the film room to review practice tape. Many nights, he stayed until 10 or 11 p.m., breaking down plays and studying tendencies. “He’d be downstairs in the same room. He’d never leave the building,” Fisher said. That relentless approach, Fisher added, was one of the biggest factors behind Winston’s rapid rise to national stardom.

The results spoke for themselves. In just two seasons as Florida State’s starting quarterback, Winston threw for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns against 28 interceptions, completing 66 percent of his passes. He compiled a remarkable 26–1 record as a starter, leading the Seminoles to the 2013 national championship and an appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014.

His breakout 2013 campaign was one for the history books. Winston became the youngest player ever to win the Heisman Trophy at 19 years and 342 days old, a record later edged out by Lamar Jackson by only five days. That year, Winston also collected the Davey O’Brien Award, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award, and consensus All-America honors.

Yet for all of his statistical dominance and accolades, Fisher says Winston never acted like a superstar in Florida State. “He knew every janitor in the building. He knew every lady who worked in the building. He knew everybody who was making lunch and dinner. He knew every walk-on on the team,” Fisher said. “He knew everybody, and he treated everybody the same. He never put himself above things… He never saw himself as a superstar, as crazy as that sounds. He knew he was good, but he just liked being one of the guys.”

That grounded nature carried over into Winston’s professional career. Now 31 years old, he has become one of the most beloved figures in football, not just for his arm talent, but for his infectious personality and endless optimism. Fans have embraced his genuine enthusiasm, his knack for uplifting teammates, and his willingness to celebrate others’ successes as much as his own.

This offseason, Winston signed with the New York Giants after spending the previous year with the Cleveland Browns. Whether starting under center or backing up, Winston’s energy and leadership remain constants. Fisher believes those traits are rooted in the same qualities he saw a decade ago in Tallahassee, a tireless competitor with an unshakable belief in himself and a deep respect for everyone around him.

For Fisher, the memories go beyond the highlight reels and championship celebrations. They include quiet nights in the film room, casual conversations with cafeteria staff, and the example Winston set for his teammates. And for anyone who watched him lead Florida State to the top of the college football world, there’s little doubt that still holds true today.