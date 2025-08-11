North Carolina’s offensive line took a major hit just weeks before the 2025 season kicks off. Veteran lineman Austin Blaske, widely regarded as the Tar Heels’ most versatile and reliable blocker, has suffered a non-contact foot injury during training camp that could sideline him for up to two months, according to multiple team sources.

The injury, sustained during routine camp drills, is believed to be a break in the foot. While a final medical evaluation is still pending, early projections suggest the sixth-year senior will miss the start of the season. If his recovery stays on track, Blaske could return in time for UNC’s highly anticipated ACC opener on October 4 against conference favorite Clemson.

Blaske entered the 2025 offseason as a cornerstone for new head coach Bill Belichick, who has been reshaping the North Carolina's offensive front. Known for his versatility, Blaske has played center, guard, and tackle in his college career. Last season, he started 12 games at center, logging 780 snaps without allowing a single sack and yielding just five quarterback pressures. His pass-blocking grade was among the best on the team, trailing only All-ACC right guard Willie Lampkin.

Heading into this year, Blaske had been lining up at right guard next to Holy Cross transfer Christo Kelly at center. His leadership and adaptability made him a natural fit for Belichick’s approach of finding the “best five” linemen, regardless of their original position.

Now, with his absence looming, UNC’s offensive line rotation is set for a shake-up. Transfers Daniel King (Troy) and Chad Lindberg (Rice) are expected to get extended looks on the interior. The Tar Heels also brought in a wave of other linemen from the transfer portal this offseason, including William Boone (Prairie View A&M), Jordan Hall (UAB), Miles McVay (Alabama), Jakai Moore (South Carolina), and Will O’Steen (Jacksonville State). Returnees Aidan Banfield and Trevyon Green, who started at left guard and left tackle last season, respectively, remain key pieces of the depth chart.

Belichick’s rebuild of the offensive line was one of the program’s most notable offseason storylines. In total, eight linemen joined through the winter and spring transfer windows, creating intense competition during camp. Just days before his injury, Blaske had spoken about how the battles for playing time were elevating the group’s performance.

“Competition brings out the best in all of us,” Blaske said last week. “I think the completion is going to make guys play harder, play smarter, play faster, because they know that their job is not guaranteed. So I think it’s a good thing that we have competition, because it’s going to bring the best out of that room, and bring the best out of the team.”

Blaske’s journey to Chapel Hill was a story in itself. After entering the transfer portal in December 2024, he briefly explored other opportunities before withdrawing just two days later when UNC announced the surprise hiring of Belichick. Prior to joining North Carolina, Blaske spent three seasons at Georgia, where he appeared in 15 games and was part of the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championship teams in 2021 and 2022.

For now, the Tar Heels are focused on adjusting their line combinations before their season opener against TCU on September 1. While losing a player of Blaske’s caliber is a setback, the hope within the program is that the depth built through transfers and returning talent will keep the unit steady until his return.

UNC will need that stability early, with a challenging nonconference slate leading into their ACC schedule. And if Blaske can make it back by October, his presence could be a major boost just in time for the heart of conference play.