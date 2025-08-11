The Orlando Magic are no longer just a plucky young team on the rise. They’re actually a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. After years of stockpiling draft picks, taking patient developmental steps, and building an elite defense, the front office finally swung big in the 2025 offseason. The result? An even stronger starting five and perhaps the most complete roster Orlando has seen since the Dwight Howard era. With depth in some areas and question marks in others, though, the Magic may not be done making moves before the trade deadline.

Targeted Aggression

The Magic’s blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane cost them four first-round picks and a swap. However, the real story is in the quality of those assets. The best of them was this year’s No. 16 pick, which was not even in the lottery. Phoenix’s 2026 pick could have value, but Washington holds swap rights. If the Suns stay competitive, it’s likely a late lottery choice at best. Orlando’s own picks in 2028, 2029, and 2030 carry limited upside. Note that Paolo Banchero will be 28 when the final one conveys and the team should still be strong. In other words, the price was steep in volume, but far less damaging in impact.

Orlando paid that premium because they wanted to offload unwanted contracts and to land a player who fit their roster like a glove. Bane is the rare guard who can score efficiently and fit alongside ball-dominant forwards like Banchero and Franz Wagner. That's all while under long-term team control. He should lift the Magic’s offense to respectability without hurting their top-tier defense. Add Tyus Jones as the first true point guard Orlando’s had in years, Moe Wagner back on a team-friendly deal, and rookie Jace Richardson as a perfect role-player prospect. Now, the Magic look primed for a deep playoff run. They might even be just one luxury-tax-clearing move away from being a full-fledged Finals favorite.

Here we will look at and discuss the players who are way-too-early Orlando Magic trade candidates in 2025-26 season.

Jonathan Isaac: The Defensive Specialist Without a Defined Role

Jonathan Isaac’s 2024-25 season reinforced his reputation as one of the NBA’s premier defenders, but also underlined his offensive limitations. Averaging 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in just 15.4 minutes per game, Isaac’s role has become increasingly narrow. He shot under 26 percent from deep and despite appearing in 71 games—his healthiest campaign in years, questions about his long-term fit remain.

At 27, Isaac’s skill set hasn’t evolved much beyond elite defense and disruptive length. The Magic, meanwhile, are shifting into win-now mode with Bane joining Banchero, Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. Isaac’s offense doesn’t fit the mold for a top-seven playoff rotation piece. Also, his $15 million cap hit for 2025-26 looms large.

The good news for potential suitors? His restructured deal is extremely trade-friendly. With $25 million guaranteed in 2024 and descending guarantees through 2029, teams can acquire Isaac without committing to a long-term financial anchor. For Orlando, moving him would open both cap space and rotation minutes for more balanced two-way contributors.

Isaac still holds value, of course. His defense can change playoff games. That said, his limited offensive ceiling makes him expendable. If Orlando can package him for shooting or frontcourt versatility, it could be a move that pushes them over the top.

Article Continues Below

Jett Howard: The Forgotten Lottery Pick

When the Magic took Jett Howard 11th overall in 2023, critics called it a reach. His shooting stroke was undeniable. However, his defensive flaws made him a risky pick in a league where two-way play is king. Orlando was desperate for shooting at the time, yet curiously, they’ve barely given him a chance to provide it.

In his rookie year, Orlando ranked last in three-pointers attempted and just 24th in percentage. In 2024-25, they were dead last in both categories. That's a deficiency that led to the costly trade for Bane. Still, Howard’s role didn’t expand. He’s logged only 768 career minutes, good for 34th among 2023 draftees, and has hit just 29.4 percent from deep. It’s a tiny sample, but one that has yet to inspire confidence.

At 21, Howard still has the size, perimeter shooting potential, and shot creation that will appeal to rebuilding teams. But in Orlando, his development could be permanently stunted. If the Magic are serious about maximizing their roster for a Finals run, moving Howard for a more playoff-ready contributor or future draft capital makes sense for both sides.

The Case for Moving Both

Trading Isaac and Howard would give Orlando more than just cap flexibility. It would open roster spots for players who fit the team’s current championship timeline and reduce redundancy in the rotation. With their defensive core already elite, the Magic’s bigger need lies in shooting depth, versatile scoring, and secondary playmaking. Both players could be used in separate deals to target those needs or packaged together in a larger trade for a proven starter.

Orlando’s front office showed this offseason that it’s willing to pay the price for the right player. That mindset should carry over into the season. If the Magic want to maximize their 2025-26 window while Banchero and Wagner are still on their rookie-scale deals, moving off underutilized pieces like Isaac and Howard could be the final step toward building a true title contender.