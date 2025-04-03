Throughout the past few seasons, the Boston Celtics have been intentional in their focus on prioritizing the three-point shot in their offensive system. Suffice to say, it has mostly worked. They dominated the opposition last year en route to winning the NBA championship, and in the 2024-25 season, they remain on track to defend their title. And even after their 124-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the Celtics are on the cusp of setting a three-point record that highlights just how excellent their outside marksmanship has been.

As pointed out by the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter), the Celtics need to make just 12 threes over their final six games to set the single-season record for most three-pointers by a team — a record currently held by the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors. That Warriors squad led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole nailed 1,363 threes as a unit, and it shouldn't be long until the Celtics displace them from the top of that leaderboard.

This Celtics team lives and dies by the three-point shot, which could come back to haunt them in the grand postseason stage, but they have taken the ethos of threes being worth more than twos to heart. They have the weapons anyway to thrive in a three-point centric system, and it has led to some historic production from beyond the arc, which is nothing to scoff at even at today's pace and space-driven NBA.

The Celtics have three players with 200 or more triples on the season, while they have four other players with 100 or more. They are stretching defenses past their breaking point and will be looking to do so again as they defend their Larry O'Brien trophy.

Celtics look to ride the hot hand en route to back-to-back championships

The Celtics have taken the three-point revolution to an extreme. They shoot six more three-pointers than the second-ranked team in the league, and they make two more triples per contest than any other team as a result. Over half of their shot attempts as a team come from beyond the arc, and no one can say that this isn't working, as their offensive rating currently ranks second in the entire association.

Opposing defenses will have no choice but to get stretched out of the paint, as nearly all of the Celtics' rotation fixtures can shoot and shoot well from beyond the arc. And this is the recipe for success that Boston will be looking to cook up as they aim to defend their crown.