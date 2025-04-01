With the regular season nearing an end, the Boston Celtics have kicked things into a higher gear before the playoffs. The defending NBA champions have won 14 of their last 15 games, including nine straight, and they look like the best team in the Eastern Conference.

While home-court advantage played a major factor in Boston's championship run last year, it has been the Celtics' road dominance this season that has defined them. The Celtics are 32-7 away from TD Garden this season after recently picking up a 117-103 win on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

As a result of this win, the Celtics are two road wins shy of tying the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the best road record in NBA history with only two games away from home remaining on Boston's schedule. Although he thinks his team is good no matter where they play, head coach Joe Mazzulla recognizes his team's road strengths this season and calls it a new identity.

“I don’t know. I think every year just takes on a different identity and different challenges. I think this year, we never talk about it. It just kind of became what it is,” Mazzulla told reporters after the Celtics' 32nd road win of the season in Memphis. “I think we try to play consistent basketball. I think that means we are something and 12 at home? I mean, it's really just four or five games. I mean, it's not that big of a difference.

“It's more about just playing consistent basketball. But I think each year, you develop different kinds of strengths, especially with the same team. And this year it just happened to be our road mentality.”

A 14-point win on the road against the Grizzlies finished off a six-game road trip in which the Celtics went 6-0 for the first time in franchise history, picking up wins against the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings in addition to defeating Memphis.

It is not necessarily a matter of the Celtics being more confident on the road than at home this season, but as Mazzulla alluded to, this is the latest evolution of this team.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the consistent driving forces throughout this season for the Celtics, and this experienced, championship-proven roster understands what it takes to endure the grueling 82-game season and be ready for the playoffs.

Being dominant at home made the Celtics a championship team. Continuously winning on the road this season sets Boston up as potential repeat champions.

The Celtics aren't concerned about the Warriors' road record from the 2015-16 season. While tying this mark would obviously be a major accomplishment, Mazzulla and his team are focused on one thing and one thing only: winning every game they play.

“At the end of the day, you just have to have perspective,” Mazzulla continued. “As long as we are doing what we are supposed to be doing, doing what it takes to win every night, you handle those ebbs and flows.

“Different seasons take on different challenges.”