The Boston Celtics continued their season-long stretch of dominance over the New York Knicks on Sunday, coasting to a 118-105 victory over one of their top rivals in the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown had another solid game for the C's, but what wasn't as solid was his performance in a game that saw if he could name superstar musicians based on seeing just a picture of them that was shown on the jumbotron at TD Garden during a stoppage in play.

In addition to his basketball career, Brown has started a career as a musician himself, releasing a song “Just Do It” with popular rapper A$AP FERG in the wake of the Celtics 2024 NBA Finals victory. However, when it comes to naming some of the biggest artists in the world, Brown didn't do a very good job, as he failed to recognize newer artists, such as Sabrina Carpenter and Noah Kahan, and old-school musicians such as Paul McCartney.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics remain on a roll after returning from All-Star break

Brown may not be up to date on who his fellow musicians are, which drew quite a rise out of the fans at TD Garden, but his basketball skills are still in tip-top shape. The star forward earned his third-straight All-Star selection this year, and he is putting up numbers virtually identical to what he did last season (22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 46.2% shooting) when the C's won a title.

While his efficiency has taken a bit of a step back from last season, Brown remains incredibly important to Boston's hopes of repeating as champions this season, as evidenced by his 24-point, eight-rebound outing against the Knicks on Sunday. If he can keep playing at this level, the sky's the limit for the C's.

After winning their fifth straight game on Sunday, Boston will return to the court on Tuesday, when they take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. EST.