The Boston Celtics visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Al Horford is on the injury report alongside Sam Hauser, with the backup guard listed as questionable and Horford listed as probable. Horford is dealing with a left toe strain, while Hauser has a right hip injury after missing two consecutive games against the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls. Here's everything we know about Al Horford's injury and his playing status vs. the Pelicans.

Al Horford injury status vs. Pelicans

Given Al Horford is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Pelicans. Horford and Hozier are fixtures on the injury report these days, but much of the time it’s just a formality for Big Al, who routinely sits out of the second night of back-to-backs and received an extended rest this week. After the Celtics' heartbreaking loss to Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets on Monday, and their blowout win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

After a two-game homestand, the Celtics are back on the road to face the Pelicans. Boston (33-15) is one game ahead of the New York Knicks for second place in the Eastern Conference. The champions will look to build some cushion with a favorable matchup against the Pelicans before heading north to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The three-game road trip wraps up against the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Horford's production this season has taken a slight dip in comparison to 2023-24, but nothing the Celtics should be concerned with considering he's in his 18th NBA season for a team defending its title and looking to repeat as champions. Horford is averaging 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 36 games this season. He's started in 25 games for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Al Horford did play in the Celtics' earlier meeting against the Pelicans. He scored 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 120-119 win on January 12. The Celtics are 6-4 in their last ten games.

So, when it comes to the question of if Al Horford is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is most likely.