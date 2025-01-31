ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Celtics-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pelicans Odds

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -510

New Orleans Pelicans: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network New Orleans

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are one of the better-scoring teams in the NBA. They rank fifth in the NBA in points per game (117.3), and first in threes made per game (17.8). Boston is capable of putting up a lot of points if the opposing team is not careful. The Pelicans allow 118.1 points per game, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. New Orleans also allows teams to have the third-highest field goal percentage, and make the fifth-most threes per game. Boston should not have any problem putting up points in this game and winning on the road.

In their first game against the Pelicans, the Celtics were able to put up 120 points. Boston did not have the best shooting night in that game, but Jayson Tatum did score 38 points. Kristaps Porzingis has also been on a tear lately, and he scored 19 points while grabbing 11 rebounds in the win over New Orleans. The Celtics put up 101 shots in that game, which is a big reason why they won. Boston should be able to shoot the ball better and still get good games out of Tatum and Porzingis on Friday night, which will lead them to a win.

The Celtics have also played good defense all season. They allow 108.3 points per game, which is the sixth-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Celtics hold opponents to the fifth-lowest field goal percentage at just 45.1 percent. Additionally, the Celtics play fantastic perimeter defense while staying out of foul trouble. New Orleans is not a great scoring team, so the Celtics should not have a problem holding them to a low score.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

In the first game against the Celtics, the Pelicans were able to keep it close. As mentioned, the Celtics did score 120 points, but New Orleans was able to hold them to 43.6 percent shooting and under 30 percent from beyond the arc. Along with that, the Pelicans scored 119 points, so they lost by just one point. Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray combined for 56 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists in the loss. Zion Williamson had 16 of his own points. New Orleans was able to play well above their average on offense, and they need to do that again Friday night.

The Celtics have lost two of their last three games. They dropped games to the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, and they beat the Dallas Mavericks. Still, they are not playing their best basketball lately. Boston scored just 112 and 96 points in their two losses. They are also playing a little bit worse on the defensive end of the court. New Orleans has to take advantage of this. If they can get good games out of Murphy, Murray, and Williamson, there is a good chance for them to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are the better team, and I am not expecting another close game between these two. I will take the Celtics to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Celtics -10.5 (-112)