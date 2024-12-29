The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, and Kristaps Porzingis is still on the injury report. Porzingis left the Celtics' Christmas Day matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers after just 13 minutes of action due to a left ankle sprain. Another notable member of the Celtics included on the injury report is Jrue Holiday, who is questionable due to a right shoulder impingement.

Here's everything we know about Kristaps Porzingis' injury and his playing status vs. the Pacers.

Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out on the injury report, so he will not be taking the floor with the Celtics against the Pacers on Sunday night. Porzingis has been a regular part of the injury report this season, only appearing in 11 of the Celtics' 31 games so far this season.

Porzingis missed the beginning of the season due to a leg injury he picked up during the Celtics' championship run last season, leaving Al Horford to hold it down for Boston in the paint. Porzingis made his season debut in the Celtics' 115-111 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Porzingis is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season while shooting 45.3% from the field. His season high in points and rebounds came in the Celtics' 130-120 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 4, his second game of the season. Porzingis recorded 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 47.1% from the field.

This will be the Celtics' third contest against the Pacers this season. Boston fell 135-132 to Indianapolis in overtime on Oct. 30 and evened up the season series on Friday night with a dominant 142-105 win. Porzingis did not appear in either of the first two games.

So, when it comes to the question of if Kristaps Porzingis is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is no.