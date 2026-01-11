Following the Boston Celtics' 100-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden on Saturday night, star wing Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back, unloading on the officiating after Boston managed a season-low four free throws.

Brown directly criticized the officiating crew of Curtis Blair, Nick Buchert, and Jason Goldenberg, repeatedly stating he was willing to accept any fine issued by the NBA.

“I feel like, honestly, they just got away with a lot, and I'm tired of the inconsistency,” said Brown. “I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bulls— tonight. I think [the Spurs are] a good defensive team, but they ain't that damn good.

“I hope somebody can just pull up the clips, because it's the same s— every time we play a good team. It's like they refuse to make a call, then call touch fouls on the other end.”

“That's just extremely frustrating, bro. Like, we play hard,” he continued. “We were outplaying our expectations. We compete hard on the defensive end. Then they reward the other team with touch fouls. Then we go down there, and guys are allowed to get away with … I hope, just somebody please pull it up.

“Every time we play a good team, the inconsistency is crazy. I'll take the f—ing fine. Curtis, all them dudes was terrible tonight. I don't care. They can fine me whatever they want. But it's crazy. Every time we play a good team, it's the same bulls—. Somebody please pull up the clips.”

The Celtics finished the night just 3-for-4 at the free-throw line, with two of those attempts coming from Derrick White in the final 37 seconds. San Antonio, in comparison, went 14-for-20. Brown did not attempt a single free throw despite heavy usage and frequent drives to the basket. Entering the game, Brown was averaging 7.4 free-throw attempts per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

“If we can't get to the free throw line and teams are allowed to be physical and bump us off our spots, etc., then it's hard to win games like that,” Brown said. “We shot four free throws tonight and lost the game by four. Not to say that's the whole game, the whole story. We got to be better in spots. I got to be better in spots. But goddamn. I'm driving to the basket. I'm physical. I don't flop. I don't shy away from contact. I go up strong. I'm athletic. And nothing. Zero free throws tonight. The inconsistency is f—ing crazy. Give me the fine.”

Brown’s postgame outburst didn’t bring the rant to an end. He carried it over to X (formerly Twitter), where he urged the league to fine him, writing:

“Fine me I'm sick of this sh*t”

Brown finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, but his efficiency dipped late. He shot 11-for-28 from the field and committed five of Boston’s 10 turnovers. In the fourth quarter, Brown played all 12 minutes but went 1-for-9 shooting and had two turnovers, including a steal by De'Aaron Fox in the open court that led to a Julian Champagnie layup with 37 seconds remaining. Moments before, Brown missed a wide-open three-pointer with Boston behind 95–93 with 1:19 left.

Looking at the stats, it’s easy to see why Brown was frustrated. Entering Saturday, the Celtics averaged 4.4 fewer free-throw attempts than their opponents per game, the lowest differential in the NBA. The Spurs ranked second in the league in free-throw margin at plus-4.7 per game. Against teams winning at least 60% of their games, Boston’s free-throw deficit balloons to 10.7 per contest, including Saturday’s loss. In a Nov. 1 defeat to Houston, the Rockets attempted 28 more free throws than the Celtics.

Boston ranks second in the NBA in three-point attempts per game, a profile that typically generates fewer trips to the line.

San Antonio improved to 27–11 behind Victor Wembanyama, who scored 21 points off the bench, including 16 in the second half. He clinched the win with a jumper at 19.1 seconds remaining. Meanwhile, Derrick White led the Celtics with 29 points.

The loss dropped Boston to 24–14, tying them with the New York Knicks for second in the Eastern Conference. Even without Jayson Tatum, the Celtics, who are now 0–3 against the top four teams in the Western Conference, remain one of the league’s surprises, led by Brown, who is averaging career highs of 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over 36 games. Boston returns to action Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.