PHOENIX– Rasheer Fleming continues to develop before everyone's eyes, and Devin Booker's, after a career-high 16 points in the Phoenix Suns' 111-98 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

A week prior, Fleming was enjoying being the Suns' primary defender on guys like Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Now, the defense is catching up with the offense.

His improvement came as no surprise to Booker, who has seen Suns rookies develop before. He saw it with Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro in the 2024-25 season.

One season later, he has a new batch of rookies who are scratching the surface. Ever since training camp, Booker knew that it was a matter of time before they reached the big leagues.

“They’re in the stay-ready group. I think they’ve graduated from the stay-ready group now,” Booker said, chuckling postgame.

“We watched them from the beginning. You see the potential. You saw what they can do in training camp, and I’ve seen that plenty of times over my years. You just wait for the real game and see if it translates. Both of them are doing it well.”

I asked Devin Booker how much Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach have impressed him throughout the year. “They’re in the stay-ready group. I think they’ve graduated from the stay-ready group now (chuckles)… we watched them from the beginning. You see the potential. You saw what… pic.twitter.com/GIVyN5spZv — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) March 9, 2026

Suns' Rasheer Fleming has the Devin Booker seal of approval

For Fleming, this is yet another impressive game. He's continuing to learn to play off Booker, as well as create offensive opportunities for himself through rebounding or finding adequate space on the floor.

As soon as he wrapped his postgame press conference, Fleming walked in and the media heard Booker hype up his rookie saying “good s**t boy.”

The former St. Joe's alum took his seat immediately after and started. When he was asked about being in that stay-ready group during the season, it wasn't an insult. It was exactly what he needed.

“It’s basketball at the end of the day,” Fleming explained. “When Khaman (Maluach) and I are able to play in that, or the G-League, we take advantage, full advantage of that opportunity because it’s basketball and it’s another way to get better.”

I asked Rasheer Fleming how being in the Suns “stay-ready” group has helped him grow confidence being on the floor. “It’s basketball at the end of the day. When Khaman and I are able to play in that, or the G-League, we take advantage, full advantage of that opportunity because… pic.twitter.com/h5JLFhKqgj — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) March 9, 2026

The rookie will embark on a six-game road trip with his team. They'll face off against the Milwaukee Bucks where Fleming could meet a difficult match in Giannis Antetokoumpo.